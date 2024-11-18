Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VỆ TINH QUỐC GIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu

Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VỆ TINH QUỐC GIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VỆ TINH QUỐC GIA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/12/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VỆ TINH QUỐC GIA

Technical Leader

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Leader Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VỆ TINH QUỐC GIA

Mức lương
Đến 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Bắc Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu

Team Leadership & Management: Lead, mentor, and manage a development team to ensure high performance, quality, and adherence to best practices.
Team Leadership & Management:
Technical Leadership: Guide architectural decisions, conduct code reviews, and provide technical support to solve complex issues.
Technical Leadership:
Product Ownership: Align development with business goals, manage end-to-end product life cycle, and make key technical decisions.
Product Ownership:
Agile Project Management: Lead Agile ceremonies, track progress, and continuously improve team processes for productivity.
Agile Project Management:
Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams (product, design, QA) to deliver aligned, high-quality solutions.
Collaboration:
DevOps & CI/CD: Implement DevOps practices, including CI/CD, and oversee deployment, monitoring, and maintenance in production environments.
DevOps & CI/CD:

Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience:
5+ years of software development experience, with at least 2 years in a leadership or managerial role.
Proven track record of leading teams and delivering successful products in a fast-paced environment.
Technical Expertise:
Strong experience with PHP,NodeJS, ReactJs
Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure) and containerization technologies (Docker, Kubernetes).
Proficiency with database systems like PostgreSQL, MongoDB, or similar.
Communication Skills:
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VỆ TINH QUỐC GIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Young and dynamic working environment.
• Chance of learning in the professional environment.
• Chance of working directly with clients and improving skills.
• Salary review 2 times/year or on an excellent performance
• The company’s labor policy is completely under Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VỆ TINH QUỐC GIA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VỆ TINH QUỐC GIA

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VỆ TINH QUỐC GIA

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 199 Phạm Văn Đồng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-technical-leader-thu-nhap-toi-40-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job252664
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VNDIRECT Pro Company
Tuyển Technical Leader VNDIRECT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VNDIRECT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ecoit
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty cổ phần Ecoit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ecoit
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Technical Leader FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Alphaway Technology
Tuyển Technical Leader Alphaway Technology làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Alphaway Technology
Hạn nộp: 30/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 28 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY
Hạn nộp: 03/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 28 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
Hạn nộp: 10/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TECHHUB
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TECHHUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TECHHUB
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VNDIRECT Pro Company
Tuyển Technical Leader VNDIRECT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VNDIRECT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ecoit
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty cổ phần Ecoit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ecoit
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Technical Leader FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Alphaway Technology
Tuyển Technical Leader Alphaway Technology làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Alphaway Technology
Hạn nộp: 30/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 28 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY
Hạn nộp: 03/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 28 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
Hạn nộp: 10/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TECHHUB
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TECHHUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TECHHUB
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TECHHUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TECHHUB
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 28 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY
28 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Alphaway Technology làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu Alphaway Technology
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT IS Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty cổ phần Ecoit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Ecoit
30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader VNDIRECT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận VNDIRECT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm