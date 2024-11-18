Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VỆ TINH QUỐC GIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Bắc Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu

Team Leadership & Management: Lead, mentor, and manage a development team to ensure high performance, quality, and adherence to best practices.

Team Leadership & Management:

Technical Leadership: Guide architectural decisions, conduct code reviews, and provide technical support to solve complex issues.

Technical Leadership:

Product Ownership: Align development with business goals, manage end-to-end product life cycle, and make key technical decisions.

Product Ownership:

Agile Project Management: Lead Agile ceremonies, track progress, and continuously improve team processes for productivity.

Agile Project Management:

Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams (product, design, QA) to deliver aligned, high-quality solutions.

Collaboration:

DevOps & CI/CD: Implement DevOps practices, including CI/CD, and oversee deployment, monitoring, and maintenance in production environments.

DevOps & CI/CD:

Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience:

5+ years of software development experience, with at least 2 years in a leadership or managerial role.

Proven track record of leading teams and delivering successful products in a fast-paced environment.

Technical Expertise:

Strong experience with PHP,NodeJS, ReactJs

Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure) and containerization technologies (Docker, Kubernetes).

Proficiency with database systems like PostgreSQL, MongoDB, or similar.

Communication Skills:

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VỆ TINH QUỐC GIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Young and dynamic working environment.

• Chance of learning in the professional environment.

• Chance of working directly with clients and improving skills.

• Salary review 2 times/year or on an excellent performance

• The company’s labor policy is completely under Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VỆ TINH QUỐC GIA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin