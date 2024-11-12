Tuyển Thiết kế và Kiến trúc CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/12/2024
Thiết kế và Kiến trúc

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thiết kế và Kiến trúc Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 327, Đường Võ Nguyên Giáp, phường An Phú, Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế và Kiến trúc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Mô tả Công việc
• Receive and implement design tasks according to approved plans.
• Advise management on product model selection and all design-related matters, aiming to meet objectives and keep up with design development trends as required.
• Design interiors for indoor furniture showrooms.
• Design interiors for offices, hotels, houses, apartments, and villas.
• Research and understand technical documents, using software to carry out design tasks.
• Develop design proposals and create design concepts.
• Prepare plans and timelines for assigned projects.
• Prepare construction drawings.
• Perform other tasks as requested by the department head.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Yêu Cầu Công Việc
Bachelor degree in interior design, construction, architecture or related fields.
At least 3 years working experences in interior design.
Knowledge of 3D Max, CAD, PTS, Sketchup,...
Intermediate in English

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Laptop
Chế độ bảo hiểm
Du Lịch
Phụ cấp
Đồng phục
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Công tác phí

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 5A,đường số 3,Phường An Phú,Tp Thủ Đức,Tp HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

