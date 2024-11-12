Tuyển Thiết kế và Kiến trúc CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mô tả Công việc

• Receive and implement design tasks according to approved plans.

• Advise management on product model selection and all design-related matters, aiming to meet objectives and keep up with design development trends as required.

• Design interiors for indoor furniture showrooms.

• Design interiors for offices, hotels, houses, apartments, and villas.

• Research and understand technical documents, using software to carry out design tasks.

• Develop design proposals and create design concepts.

• Prepare plans and timelines for assigned projects.

• Prepare construction drawings.

• Perform other tasks as requested by the department head.