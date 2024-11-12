Tuyển Thiết kế và Kiến trúc CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thiết kế và Kiến trúc Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 327, Đường Võ Nguyên Giáp, phường An Phú, Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế và Kiến trúc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Mô tả Công việc
• Receive and implement design tasks according to approved plans.
• Advise management on product model selection and all design-related matters, aiming to meet objectives and keep up with design development trends as required.
• Design interiors for indoor furniture showrooms.
• Design interiors for offices, hotels, houses, apartments, and villas.
• Research and understand technical documents, using software to carry out design tasks.
• Develop design proposals and create design concepts.
• Prepare plans and timelines for assigned projects.
• Prepare construction drawings.
• Perform other tasks as requested by the department head.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor degree in interior design, construction, architecture or related fields.
At least 3 years working experences in interior design.
Knowledge of 3D Max, CAD, PTS, Sketchup,...
Intermediate in English
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Chế độ bảo hiểm
Du Lịch
Phụ cấp
Đồng phục
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Công tác phí
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI