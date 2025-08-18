Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu ngành và tư vấn Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu

Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu ngành và tư vấn Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu

Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu ngành và tư vấn Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/09/2025
Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu ngành và tư vấn Việt Nam

Thực tập sinh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh Tại Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu ngành và tư vấn Việt Nam

Mức lương
2 - 3 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 5 Tòa nhà Anh Minh 36 Hoàng Cầu, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 Triệu

Collect, compile and analyze industry-related data to complete a required report
Translating and collect data information related to reporting products as required
Summarizing the daily news as requested
Support work to complete reports for customers
Other tasks as directed and required

Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Being a student/fresh graduate in: Finance/Banking, Business administration, Economics, Other similar sectors
Good at MS Office (Power Point, Excel, Word)
Excellent in English business writing (IELTS 6.5 or equivalent)
Hard-working, teamwork, having a positive learning attitude and creativity in work
Ability to deliver high quality work within tight deadlines and highly independent
Highly motivated with a view to taking up team leader’s responsibilities
Can work part-time, minimum 5 sessions/week

Tại Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu ngành và tư vấn Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Get financial support of 1.5 million VND/month/half working day or 3 million VND/month/full working day
Probation for first month with 85% of official salary
Being trained and working with the seasoned in economics
A friendly, creative, and modern working environment that is managed based on work progress and efficiency, Saturday & Sunday off
Comfortable atmosphere, many dynamic colleagues Friendly management, interested in the development of individuals
Many interesting activities: Guitar, gaming, soccer, food...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu ngành và tư vấn Việt Nam

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu ngành và tư vấn Việt Nam

Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu ngành và tư vấn Việt Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, tòa nhà Anh Minh, 36 Hoàng Cầu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

