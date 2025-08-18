Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu ngành và tư vấn Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu

Mức lương 2 - 3 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 5 Tòa nhà Anh Minh 36 Hoàng Cầu, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 Triệu

Collect, compile and analyze industry-related data to complete a required report

Translating and collect data information related to reporting products as required

Summarizing the daily news as requested

Support work to complete reports for customers

Other tasks as directed and required

Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Being a student/fresh graduate in: Finance/Banking, Business administration, Economics, Other similar sectors

Good at MS Office (Power Point, Excel, Word)

Excellent in English business writing (IELTS 6.5 or equivalent)

Hard-working, teamwork, having a positive learning attitude and creativity in work

Ability to deliver high quality work within tight deadlines and highly independent

Highly motivated with a view to taking up team leader’s responsibilities

Can work part-time, minimum 5 sessions/week

Tại Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu ngành và tư vấn Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Get financial support of 1.5 million VND/month/half working day or 3 million VND/month/full working day

Probation for first month with 85% of official salary

Being trained and working with the seasoned in economics

A friendly, creative, and modern working environment that is managed based on work progress and efficiency, Saturday & Sunday off

Comfortable atmosphere, many dynamic colleagues Friendly management, interested in the development of individuals

Many interesting activities: Guitar, gaming, soccer, food...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu ngành và tư vấn Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin