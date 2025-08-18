Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu ngành và tư vấn Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh Tại Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu ngành và tư vấn Việt Nam
Mức lương
2 - 3 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tầng 5 Tòa nhà Anh Minh 36 Hoàng Cầu, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 Triệu
Collect, compile and analyze industry-related data to complete a required report
Translating and collect data information related to reporting products as required
Summarizing the daily news as requested
Support work to complete reports for customers
Other tasks as directed and required
Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Being a student/fresh graduate in: Finance/Banking, Business administration, Economics, Other similar sectors
Good at MS Office (Power Point, Excel, Word)
Excellent in English business writing (IELTS 6.5 or equivalent)
Hard-working, teamwork, having a positive learning attitude and creativity in work
Ability to deliver high quality work within tight deadlines and highly independent
Highly motivated with a view to taking up team leader’s responsibilities
Can work part-time, minimum 5 sessions/week
Good at MS Office (Power Point, Excel, Word)
Excellent in English business writing (IELTS 6.5 or equivalent)
Hard-working, teamwork, having a positive learning attitude and creativity in work
Ability to deliver high quality work within tight deadlines and highly independent
Highly motivated with a view to taking up team leader’s responsibilities
Can work part-time, minimum 5 sessions/week
Tại Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu ngành và tư vấn Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Get financial support of 1.5 million VND/month/half working day or 3 million VND/month/full working day
Probation for first month with 85% of official salary
Being trained and working with the seasoned in economics
A friendly, creative, and modern working environment that is managed based on work progress and efficiency, Saturday & Sunday off
Comfortable atmosphere, many dynamic colleagues Friendly management, interested in the development of individuals
Many interesting activities: Guitar, gaming, soccer, food...
Probation for first month with 85% of official salary
Being trained and working with the seasoned in economics
A friendly, creative, and modern working environment that is managed based on work progress and efficiency, Saturday & Sunday off
Comfortable atmosphere, many dynamic colleagues Friendly management, interested in the development of individuals
Many interesting activities: Guitar, gaming, soccer, food...
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu ngành và tư vấn Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Tin tức liên quan
-
Marketing Challengers 2025: Đường đua cho Marketer trẻ chính thức khởi động
Đóng góp bởi: CEO Tony Vũ
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI