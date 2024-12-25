Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Viettonkin làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Viettonkin làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần Viettonkin
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/01/2025
Công ty Cổ phần Viettonkin

Thực tập sinh

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh Tại Công ty Cổ phần Viettonkin

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 5, Số 111 Trung Phụng, Thổ Quan, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Type of working: Remote
Type of working:
Job Description
Insert customer and account data by inputting text based and contact information from source documents within time limits, ensuring that information is strictly confidential
Compile, verify accuracy and sort information according to priorities to prepare source for data entry
Review customers & accounts data for deficiencies or errors, correct any incompatibilities if possible and check output
Research and obtain further information for incomplete documents
Generate reports, store completed work in designated locations and perform backup operations
Scan documents and print files, when needed
Respond to queries for information and access relevant files
Perform cold emailing based on inquiries

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements
Students or fresh graduates who can commit to working for a 04-month internship
Experience with MS Office
Familiarity with administrative duties
Attention to detail
Organization skills, with an ability to stay focused on assigned tasks

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Viettonkin Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits
Competitive allowance and benefits subject to company policies;
Receiving performance-based and merit-based allowance and incentives;
Receiving training and coaching sessions with career orientation;
Enjoy a dynamic and friendly working environment with our English Communication Culture.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Viettonkin

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Viettonkin

Công ty Cổ phần Viettonkin

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 6A, 69 Nguyễn Hy Quang, P Ô Chợ Dừa, Q Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Thực tập sinh HBR Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 6 Triệu HBR Holdings
4 - 6 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty Cổ Phần Stavian Hóa Chất Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Stavian Hóa Chất Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng VPBank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 5 - 15 Triệu Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng VPBank
5 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT IS Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Rio Beauty Spa - Rio Tattoo Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu Rio Beauty Spa - Rio Tattoo Studio
4 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Đào tạo trực tuyến Unica làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Đào tạo trực tuyến Unica
2 - 4 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn Extreme Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu Công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn Extreme Việt Nam
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHỆ OMMANI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 1 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHỆ OMMANI
0.5 - 1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH KIỂM TOÁN VÀ THẨM ĐỊNH GIÁ FINDIRECT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH KIỂM TOÁN VÀ THẨM ĐỊNH GIÁ FINDIRECT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG LÂM PHẠM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG LÂM PHẠM
1.5 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FOXAI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FOXAI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Nhật Minh Holdings Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Nhật Minh Holdings Group
Tới 1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH I-GLOCAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 0 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH I-GLOCAL
Trên 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH PEACE PHARMA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PEACE PHARMA
Tới 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Thịnh Vượng Và Phát Triển – PGBank Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 2 Triệu Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Thịnh Vượng Và Phát Triển – PGBank Pro Company
Trên 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty cổ phần phương tiện điện thông minh Selex làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 6 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phương tiện điện thông minh Selex
4 - 6 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Công Nghệ Proxglobal làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Công Nghệ Proxglobal
3 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
2.5 - 4.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty TNHH Du Lịch F5 Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Du Lịch F5 Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh HVCG Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận HVCG Software
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Kaopiz Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Kaopiz Software
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AMAI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 2 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AMAI
Trên 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty Cổ Phần Café Katinat Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Café Katinat Pro Company
1 - 1.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ GIẢI TRÍ RISE GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ GIẢI TRÍ RISE GROUP
4 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển và Hợp tác Giáo dục Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển và Hợp tác Giáo dục Toàn Cầu
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần AIPT Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần AIPT Việt Nam
3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty cổ phần Synodus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 3 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Synodus
Tới 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Dịch Vụ Y Tế Medici làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Dịch Vụ Y Tế Medici
3 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VUA NỆM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VUA NỆM
1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm