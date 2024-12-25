Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Viettonkin làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 5, Số 111 Trung Phụng, Thổ Quan, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Type of working: Remote

Type of working:

Job Description

Insert customer and account data by inputting text based and contact information from source documents within time limits, ensuring that information is strictly confidential

Compile, verify accuracy and sort information according to priorities to prepare source for data entry

Review customers & accounts data for deficiencies or errors, correct any incompatibilities if possible and check output

Research and obtain further information for incomplete documents

Generate reports, store completed work in designated locations and perform backup operations

Scan documents and print files, when needed

Respond to queries for information and access relevant files

Perform cold emailing based on inquiries

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements

Students or fresh graduates who can commit to working for a 04-month internship

Experience with MS Office

Familiarity with administrative duties

Attention to detail

Organization skills, with an ability to stay focused on assigned tasks

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Viettonkin Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits

Competitive allowance and benefits subject to company policies;

Receiving performance-based and merit-based allowance and incentives;

Receiving training and coaching sessions with career orientation;

Enjoy a dynamic and friendly working environment with our English Communication Culture.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Viettonkin

