Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Viettonkin làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh Tại Công ty Cổ phần Viettonkin
- Hà Nội: Tầng 5, Số 111 Trung Phụng, Thổ Quan, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Type of working: Remote
Job Description
Insert customer and account data by inputting text based and contact information from source documents within time limits, ensuring that information is strictly confidential
Compile, verify accuracy and sort information according to priorities to prepare source for data entry
Review customers & accounts data for deficiencies or errors, correct any incompatibilities if possible and check output
Research and obtain further information for incomplete documents
Generate reports, store completed work in designated locations and perform backup operations
Scan documents and print files, when needed
Respond to queries for information and access relevant files
Perform cold emailing based on inquiries
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Students or fresh graduates who can commit to working for a 04-month internship
Experience with MS Office
Familiarity with administrative duties
Attention to detail
Organization skills, with an ability to stay focused on assigned tasks
Tại Công ty Cổ phần Viettonkin Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive allowance and benefits subject to company policies;
Receiving performance-based and merit-based allowance and incentives;
Receiving training and coaching sessions with career orientation;
Enjoy a dynamic and friendly working environment with our English Communication Culture.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Viettonkin
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
