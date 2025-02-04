Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM ĐÔNG LẠNH KIDO Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM ĐÔNG LẠNH KIDO Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM ĐÔNG LẠNH KIDO Pro Company

Video Editor

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Video Editor Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM ĐÔNG LẠNH KIDO Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 3, Tháp V5, Sunrise City South, Số 23 Nguyễn Hữu Thọ, Phường Tân Hưng, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Video Editor Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Video Editing:
Edit short-form videos with attention to detail, ensuring high-quality visuals and sound.
Incorporate motion graphics, sound effects, and color grading to enhance video appeal.
Tailor content to meet platform-specific requirements (e.g., aspect ratios, video length).
Creative Execution:
Collaborate with the Videographer and Content Hub Team to align on creative vision.
Implement trends and best practices to keep content fresh and engaging.
Post-Production Optimization:
Optimize content for performance, including captions, transitions, and calls-to-action.
Ensure seamless integration of brand identity into all video outputs.
Trend Analysis and Application:
Stay updated on editing trends, tools, and techniques for TikTok and other platforms.
Experiment with innovative editing styles to capture audience attention.
Content Coordination:
Work closely with creators and celebrities to ensure their content reflects the desired tone and style.
Manage and organize video assets for easy access and re-use.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education and Experience:
Bachelor’s degree in Media, Film, Marketing, or related fields.
2+ years of experience in video editing, specifically for social media platforms.
Skills:
Proficiency in Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, and related editing software.
Strong skills in motion graphics, sound editing, and color correction.
Understanding of platform-specific requirements for TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.
Attributes:
Creative mindset with a strong eye for detail.
Ability to work under tight deadlines and manage multiple projects simultaneously.
Strong communication skills and team collaboration experience.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM ĐÔNG LẠNH KIDO Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập và đãi ngộ cạnh tranh theo năng lực
Chính sách BHXH, BHYT, BHTN theo quy định.
Phụ cấp công việc khác, phúc lợi theo quy định.
Gói bảo hiểm chăm sóc sức khỏe.
Lương tháng 13, thưởng theo hiệu quả công việc
Được trang bị đầy đủ trang thiết bị phục vụ công việc.
Môi trường làm việc chuyên nghiệp, đào tạo bài bản.
Đội ngũ nhân sự nhiều kinh nghiệm, năng động và đề cao phát triển bản thân.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM ĐÔNG LẠNH KIDO Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM ĐÔNG LẠNH KIDO Pro Company

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM ĐÔNG LẠNH KIDO Pro Company

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô A2-7, Đường số N4, KCN Tây Bắc Củ Chi, ấp Cây Sộp, Xã Tân An Hội, Huyện Củ Chi, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

