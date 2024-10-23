Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỂ THAO UNITY FITNESS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỂ THAO UNITY FITNESS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỂ THAO UNITY FITNESS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/11/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỂ THAO UNITY FITNESS

Video Editor

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Video Editor Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỂ THAO UNITY FITNESS

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 628A Võ Nguyên Giáp, Phường An Phú, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Video Editor Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

- Produce and edit video content on various channels, with a focus on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram
reel, YouTube reel, ...
- Shooting product pack shot/commercial photography for advertising campaigns
- Support set up livestream on Facebook & TikTok
- Collaborate with the marketing team to create engaging and effective marketing materials.
- Other tasks assigned by line manager

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Proven creative media experience with a strong portfolio showcasing your photography & video skills.
- Having at least 2+ years of commercial photography, video content creation & editing, and live
streaming support.
- Proficiency in design and video editing software such as Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator,
InDesign, Premiere Pro, After Effects), Final Cut Pro, and other relevant tools.
- Strong attention to detail, excellent organisational skills, and ability to work with tight deadlines.
- Good sense of storytelling/scriptwriting
- Ability to work independently and in a team environment.
- Excellent communication skills and ability to collaborate effectively with team members.
- Maintaining an open mindset towards all new and different things.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỂ THAO UNITY FITNESS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

FREE Gym at 5-star Center. Social insurance according to law. Team building every year. Friendly and fun working environment. Working time: Mon - Fri.
FREE Gym at 5-star Center.
Social insurance according to law.
Team building every year.
Friendly and fun working environment.
Working time: Mon - Fri.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỂ THAO UNITY FITNESS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỂ THAO UNITY FITNESS

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỂ THAO UNITY FITNESS

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà Lumiere Riverside, Tầng 5, 268 Võ Nguyên Giáp, P. An Phú, Q. 2, Tp.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

