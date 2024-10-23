Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỂ THAO UNITY FITNESS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Video Editor Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỂ THAO UNITY FITNESS
Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 628A Võ Nguyên Giáp, Phường An Phú, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Video Editor Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu
- Produce and edit video content on various channels, with a focus on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram
reel, YouTube reel, ...
- Shooting product pack shot/commercial photography for advertising campaigns
- Support set up livestream on Facebook & TikTok
- Collaborate with the marketing team to create engaging and effective marketing materials.
- Other tasks assigned by line manager
Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Proven creative media experience with a strong portfolio showcasing your photography & video skills.
- Having at least 2+ years of commercial photography, video content creation & editing, and live
streaming support.
- Proficiency in design and video editing software such as Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator,
InDesign, Premiere Pro, After Effects), Final Cut Pro, and other relevant tools.
- Strong attention to detail, excellent organisational skills, and ability to work with tight deadlines.
- Good sense of storytelling/scriptwriting
- Ability to work independently and in a team environment.
- Excellent communication skills and ability to collaborate effectively with team members.
- Maintaining an open mindset towards all new and different things.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỂ THAO UNITY FITNESS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
FREE Gym at 5-star Center. Social insurance according to law. Team building every year. Friendly and fun working environment. Working time: Mon - Fri.
FREE Gym at 5-star Center.
Social insurance according to law.
Team building every year.
Friendly and fun working environment.
Working time: Mon - Fri.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỂ THAO UNITY FITNESS
