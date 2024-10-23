Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỂ THAO UNITY FITNESS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 628A Võ Nguyên Giáp, Phường An Phú, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Video Editor Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

- Produce and edit video content on various channels, with a focus on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram

reel, YouTube reel, ...

- Shooting product pack shot/commercial photography for advertising campaigns

- Support set up livestream on Facebook & TikTok

- Collaborate with the marketing team to create engaging and effective marketing materials.

- Other tasks assigned by line manager

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Proven creative media experience with a strong portfolio showcasing your photography & video skills.

- Having at least 2+ years of commercial photography, video content creation & editing, and live

streaming support.

- Proficiency in design and video editing software such as Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator,

InDesign, Premiere Pro, After Effects), Final Cut Pro, and other relevant tools.

- Strong attention to detail, excellent organisational skills, and ability to work with tight deadlines.

- Good sense of storytelling/scriptwriting

- Ability to work independently and in a team environment.

- Excellent communication skills and ability to collaborate effectively with team members.

- Maintaining an open mindset towards all new and different things.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỂ THAO UNITY FITNESS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

FREE Gym at 5-star Center. Social insurance according to law. Team building every year. Friendly and fun working environment. Working time: Mon - Fri.

FREE Gym at 5-star Center.

Social insurance according to law.

Team building every year.

Friendly and fun working environment.

Working time: Mon - Fri.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỂ THAO UNITY FITNESS

