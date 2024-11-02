Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu

Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
AI Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
25 - 50 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 8, tòa nhà Saigon trade Center, 37 Tôn Đức Thắng, phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương 25 - 50 Triệu

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate AI solutions into products and services. Conduct research to advance the state-of-the-art in AI, particularly in the areas of natural language/image processing and generation. Optimize and fine-tune models for performance, scalability, and efficiency. Stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in AI and machine learning, and apply them to solve complex problems. Develop and maintain documentation for AI models and systems.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate AI solutions into products and services.
Conduct research to advance the state-of-the-art in AI, particularly in the areas of natural language/image processing and generation.
Optimize and fine-tune models for performance, scalability, and efficiency.
Stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in AI and machine learning, and apply them to solve complex problems.
Develop and maintain documentation for AI models and systems.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field Minimum 3 years of experience in Data Science and Machine Learning Minimum 1 year of experience in developing applications with GenAI/LLM In-depth knowledge of machine learning, deep learning, and generative AI techniques Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, and frameworks like TensorFlow or PyTorch Strong understanding of NLP techniques and frameworks such as BERT, GPT, or Transformer models Familiar with computer vision techniques for image recognition, object detection, or image generation Experience with cloud platforms such as Azure or AWS Expertise in data engineering, including data curation, cleaning, and preprocessing Knowledge of trusted AI practices, ensuring fairness, transparency, and accountability in AI models and systems Well driving innovation and staying updated with the latest AI research and advancements Strong collaboration with software engineering and operations teams to ensure seamless integration and deployment of AI models. Experience as technical consultant is a plus Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions. Strong communication skill to collaborate effectively with stakeholders at various levels. Good communication & writing in English.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field
Minimum 3 years of experience in Data Science and Machine Learning
Minimum 1 year of experience in developing applications with GenAI/LLM
In-depth knowledge of machine learning, deep learning, and generative AI techniques
Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, and frameworks like TensorFlow or PyTorch
Strong understanding of NLP techniques and frameworks such as BERT, GPT, or Transformer models
Familiar with computer vision techniques for image recognition, object detection, or image generation
Experience with cloud platforms such as Azure or AWS
Expertise in data engineering, including data curation, cleaning, and preprocessing
Knowledge of trusted AI practices, ensuring fairness, transparency, and accountability in AI models and systems
Well driving innovation and staying updated with the latest AI research and advancements
Strong collaboration with software engineering and operations teams to ensure seamless integration and deployment of AI models.
Experience as technical consultant is a plus
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions.
Strong communication skill to collaborate effectively with stakeholders at various levels.
Good communication & writing in English.

Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

100% salary in 2-month probation Bonus evaluation twice a year & Annual salary increment review Premium Healthcare Package for family 16 annual leave days per year & 2 more day off on Company Annual Shutdown Language allowance (English or Japanese) Work-life balance (Company retreat, Woman Inspiration Activities, Volunteer Week, Football club, ...) Global working environment & Abroad Opportunities (APAC, Europe, Japan,... ) Training & Development Opportunities (online, offline training in APAC regions/Japan) Long-term multi-career roadmap
100% salary in 2-month probation
Bonus evaluation twice a year & Annual salary increment review
Premium Healthcare Package for family
16 annual leave days per year & 2 more day off on Company Annual Shutdown
Language allowance (English or Japanese)
Work-life balance (Company retreat, Woman Inspiration Activities, Volunteer Week, Football club, ...)
Global working environment & Abroad Opportunities (APAC, Europe, Japan,... )
Training & Development Opportunities (online, offline training in APAC regions/Japan)
Long-term multi-career roadmap

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: P. 202, tòa nhà HITC, 239 Xuân Thủy, Phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, Quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

