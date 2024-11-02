Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 8, tòa nhà Saigon trade Center, 37 Tôn Đức Thắng, phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương 25 - 50 Triệu
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate AI solutions into products and services.
Conduct research to advance the state-of-the-art in AI, particularly in the areas of natural language/image processing and generation.
Optimize and fine-tune models for performance, scalability, and efficiency.
Stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in AI and machine learning, and apply them to solve complex problems.
Develop and maintain documentation for AI models and systems.
Với Mức Lương 25 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field
Minimum 3 years of experience in Data Science and Machine Learning
Minimum 1 year of experience in developing applications with GenAI/LLM
In-depth knowledge of machine learning, deep learning, and generative AI techniques
Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, and frameworks like TensorFlow or PyTorch
Strong understanding of NLP techniques and frameworks such as BERT, GPT, or Transformer models
Familiar with computer vision techniques for image recognition, object detection, or image generation
Experience with cloud platforms such as Azure or AWS
Expertise in data engineering, including data curation, cleaning, and preprocessing
Knowledge of trusted AI practices, ensuring fairness, transparency, and accountability in AI models and systems
Well driving innovation and staying updated with the latest AI research and advancements
Strong collaboration with software engineering and operations teams to ensure seamless integration and deployment of AI models.
Experience as technical consultant is a plus
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions.
Strong communication skill to collaborate effectively with stakeholders at various levels.
Good communication & writing in English.
Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
100% salary in 2-month probation
Bonus evaluation twice a year & Annual salary increment review
Premium Healthcare Package for family
16 annual leave days per year & 2 more day off on Company Annual Shutdown
Language allowance (English or Japanese)
Work-life balance (Company retreat, Woman Inspiration Activities, Volunteer Week, Football club, ...)
Global working environment & Abroad Opportunities (APAC, Europe, Japan,... )
Training & Development Opportunities (online, offline training in APAC regions/Japan)
Long-term multi-career roadmap
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
