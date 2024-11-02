Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 50 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 8, tòa nhà Saigon trade Center, 37 Tôn Đức Thắng, phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương 25 - 50 Triệu

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate AI solutions into products and services. Conduct research to advance the state-of-the-art in AI, particularly in the areas of natural language/image processing and generation. Optimize and fine-tune models for performance, scalability, and efficiency. Stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in AI and machine learning, and apply them to solve complex problems. Develop and maintain documentation for AI models and systems.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field Minimum 3 years of experience in Data Science and Machine Learning Minimum 1 year of experience in developing applications with GenAI/LLM In-depth knowledge of machine learning, deep learning, and generative AI techniques Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, and frameworks like TensorFlow or PyTorch Strong understanding of NLP techniques and frameworks such as BERT, GPT, or Transformer models Familiar with computer vision techniques for image recognition, object detection, or image generation Experience with cloud platforms such as Azure or AWS Expertise in data engineering, including data curation, cleaning, and preprocessing Knowledge of trusted AI practices, ensuring fairness, transparency, and accountability in AI models and systems Well driving innovation and staying updated with the latest AI research and advancements Strong collaboration with software engineering and operations teams to ensure seamless integration and deployment of AI models. Experience as technical consultant is a plus Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions. Strong communication skill to collaborate effectively with stakeholders at various levels. Good communication & writing in English.

Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

100% salary in 2-month probation Bonus evaluation twice a year & Annual salary increment review Premium Healthcare Package for family 16 annual leave days per year & 2 more day off on Company Annual Shutdown Language allowance (English or Japanese) Work-life balance (Company retreat, Woman Inspiration Activities, Volunteer Week, Football club, ...) Global working environment & Abroad Opportunities (APAC, Europe, Japan,... ) Training & Development Opportunities (online, offline training in APAC regions/Japan) Long-term multi-career roadmap

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM

