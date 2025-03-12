Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 60 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Mễ Trì, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 60 Triệu

AI Strategy & Architecture Development: Design AI-driven solutions and architectures that align with business objectives and technological capabilities.

AI Model Integration: Collaborate with data scientists and engineers to deploy AI/ML models into production environments.

Enterprise System Integration: Ensure seamless integration of AI technologies with existing enterprise systems, cloud platforms, and data pipelines.

Scalability & Performance Optimization: Design AI architectures that support scalability, reliability, and performance optimization.

Security & Compliance: Ensure AI solutions adhere to security best practices, data privacy regulations, and ethical AI guidelines.

Collaboration & Stakeholder Engagement: Work closely with cross-functional teams, including business leaders, developers, and data scientists, to deliver AI-driven business value.

Emerging Technologies & Trends: Stay up to date with the latest advancements in AI, machine learning, and cloud computing to drive innovation.

Với Mức Lương Đến 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Upto 60M Gross + Performance based award.

Involved in large projects in US/EU market.

Young and dynamic working environment.

Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional training.

Opportunity to approach the newest technology trends

Salary review 2 times/year or on the excellent performance

The company’s labor policy is entirely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trips, holidays, etc.)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin