Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu

Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/04/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

AI Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Mức lương
Đến 60 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Mễ Trì, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 60 Triệu

AI Strategy & Architecture Development: Design AI-driven solutions and architectures that align with business objectives and technological capabilities.
AI Strategy & Architecture Development
AI Model Integration: Collaborate with data scientists and engineers to deploy AI/ML models into production environments.
AI Model Integration
Enterprise System Integration: Ensure seamless integration of AI technologies with existing enterprise systems, cloud platforms, and data pipelines.
Enterprise System Integration
Scalability & Performance Optimization: Design AI architectures that support scalability, reliability, and performance optimization.
Scalability & Performance Optimization
Security & Compliance: Ensure AI solutions adhere to security best practices, data privacy regulations, and ethical AI guidelines.
Security & Compliance
Collaboration & Stakeholder Engagement: Work closely with cross-functional teams, including business leaders, developers, and data scientists, to deliver AI-driven business value.
Collaboration & Stakeholder Engagement
Emerging Technologies & Trends: Stay up to date with the latest advancements in AI, machine learning, and cloud computing to drive innovation.
Emerging Technologies & Trends

Với Mức Lương Đến 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Upto 60M Gross + Performance based award.
Involved in large projects in US/EU market.
Young and dynamic working environment.
Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional training.
Opportunity to approach the newest technology trends
Salary review 2 times/year or on the excellent performance
The company’s labor policy is entirely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trips, holidays, etc.)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 17 tòa MD Complex, 68 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Phường Cầu Diễn, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ai-engineer-thu-nhap-toi-60-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job334598
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Tuyển AI Engineer Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Tuyển AI Engineer VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Tuyển AI Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng
Tuyển AI Engineer Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Tuyển AI Engineer Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Tuyển AI Engineer VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Tuyển AI Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng
Tuyển AI Engineer Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PISCALE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PISCALE
Tới 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu phát triển và cung cấp dịch vụ AI Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 24 Triệu Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu phát triển và cung cấp dịch vụ AI Việt Nam
16 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Hệ thống Công nghệ ETC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Hệ thống Công nghệ ETC Pro Company
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH VERISERVE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VERISERVE VIỆT NAM
Tới 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BƯU CHÍNH VIETTEL Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 45 Triệu TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BƯU CHÍNH VIETTEL Pro Company
15 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 26 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam
Tới 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần 1OFFICE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần 1OFFICE
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer FPT Software Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHẦN MỀM HUMAN OFFSHORE PARTNERS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHẦN MỀM HUMAN OFFSHORE PARTNERS
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty cổ phần công nghệ - viễn thông Elcom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần công nghệ - viễn thông Elcom Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công Ty Truyền Thông Và Công Nghệ ICOMM Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu Công Ty Truyền Thông Và Công Nghệ ICOMM Việt Nam
Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT IS Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer công ty cổ phần Data Impact làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận công ty cổ phần Data Impact
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Viettel Software
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 3 USD Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta
1,000 - 3 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 32 Triệu Viettel Software
25 - 32 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CQ TDT ASIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CQ TDT ASIA
Tới 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Viettel Software
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Vega Corporation làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Vega Corporation
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH VERISERVE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 65 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VERISERVE VIỆT NAM
Tới 65 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Isofh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Isofh
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Apero Technologies Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu Apero Technologies Group
12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm