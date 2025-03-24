Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/04/2025
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company

AI Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Số 11 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop, deploy, and optimize AI/ML models based on large language models (LLMs) for enterprise solutions.
Fine-tune and optimize LLMs for specific applications using techniques such as fine-tuning, prompt engineering, and parameter-efficient tuning.
Design and implement Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) systems to enhance the accuracy and update information for LLMs.
Research and apply new techniques in the fields of NLP and LLM to improve product performance and capabilities.
Optimize the performance and scalability of LLMs in deployment environments, including applying techniques such as quantization and model compression.
Collaborate with product and engineering teams to effectively integrate LLM solutions into existing customer systems and business processes.
Develop machine learning/AI models to help business units in various problems including customer churn, cross-selling products to existing customer, etc. and develop AI solutions to deliver AI products for supporting operational activities effectively, e.g. smart document, CV Parsing, chat bot, call bot, GenAI, etc

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Strong foundation in advanced mathematical concepts, including calculus, integration, multi-dimensional data processing, data structures, and algorithms.
In-depth knowledge of machine learning and natural language processing (NLP).
Proficient in Python with hands-on experience using machine learning libraries such as PyTorch, TensorFlow, or Keras.
Familiarity with large language models (LLMs) and deep learning architectures like CNN, Transformers, and RWKV.
Proven experience in deploying AI applications and MLOps.
Ability to interpret and apply cutting-edge research papers in AI/GenAI.
Experience in Generative AI technologies such as RAG, Vector Database, LLM Fine-tuning, and Stable Diffusion.
Experience in Computer Vision and OCR system development.
Strong problem-solving skills, with the ability to analyze complex issues and develop effective solutions.

Tại Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary range + Monthly/Quarterly/Annual KPI + Benefits for Holidays and Tet
Employment contract signed, full social insurance coverage, 12 days of annual leave, and official holidays as per state regulations.
Performance bonuses and salary increases are reviewed twice a year.
Three-tiered income structure with monthly and annual KPI bonuses. The annual income package formula (average income of 14–15 months per year).
Opportunities to participate in training programs to enhance skills and expertise, offered by CMC and major tech companies like Microsoft, IBM, Google, etc.
Aon Care health insurance (inpatient and outpatient treatment) for employees.
Public holidays and Tet holidays according to state regulations, with additional bonuses as per company policy.
Opportunity to work at Vietnam’s leading private telecommunications technology company (As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, First Premier Partner of Google Cloud in Vietnam).
Access to the latest and most advanced technologies with a diverse customer base and high-profile projects.
Guidance and support from talented team leads and industry experts.
Encouragement for creativity and breakthrough ideas from young talents.
Work schedule: 5 days a week (around 44 hours/week), with weekends off (Saturday and Sunday).
A young, dynamic, creative, fair, and disciplined working environment.
Green office space that meets international standards.
Participation in team-building activities, running and football clubs, esports, and company parties (birthdays, holidays, etc.).
Special healthcare benefits for employees.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company

Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 11, Tòa nhà CMC, 11 đường Duy Tân, quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

