Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP ATOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 3 Triệu

Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP ATOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 3 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP ATOM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/02/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP ATOM

Backend Developer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP ATOM

Mức lương
Đến 3 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
10 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 90M

- 92M Hoàng Quốc Việt, Phường Phú Mỹ, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 3 Triệu

Participate in the development of a large-scale backend system with a micro-service architecture.
Receive tasks and estimate task completion times.
Apply new technologies and techniques to optimize the product.
Ensure work progress and report to the team leader.

Với Mức Lương Đến 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Familiarity with at least one backend programming language (e.g., Python, Java, Node.js, GoLang, Solidity).
Understanding of web development concepts and technologies.
Knowledge of databases (e.g., MySQL, MongoDB, PostgreSQL) and proficiency in writing efficient SQL queries.
Basic understanding of version control systems (e.g., Git).
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Good communication and teamwork skills.
Ability to learn quickly and adapt to new technologies.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP ATOM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Allowance: 3.000.000 vnđ
Participate in designing products for international-scale projects.
Youthful, fun, and friendly working environment.
Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance according to current regulations.
24/7 health insurance coverage.
Annual team-building activities.
Enjoy other benefits as stipulated by the company.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP ATOM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP ATOM

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP ATOM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng 802,Lầu 8, tòa nhà Vietnam Business Center, 57-59 Hồ Tùng Mậu, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-backend-developer-thu-nhap-toi-3-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job280959
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Bình Định Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 2,400 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Bình Định Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 2,400 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TM DV TRANG BEAUTY CENTER làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TM DV TRANG BEAUTY CENTER
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Splus Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Splus Software
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ DK Tech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ DK Tech
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CP N & H LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CP N & H LOGISTICS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FUNDIIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FUNDIIN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Sendo Technology JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Sendo Technology JSC
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer WATA SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận WATA SOFTWARE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty CP Kids Plaza làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty CP Kids Plaza
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH W2SOLUTION VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH W2SOLUTION VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Mona Media làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Mona Media
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Flamedia JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 12 Triệu Flamedia JSC
Trên 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 45 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET
Tới 45 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WIGROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WIGROUP
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TECHBANK SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 52 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TECHBANK SOFTWARE
35 - 52 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần GIHOT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 17 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần GIHOT
8 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
9 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Y tế PW làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần Y tế PW
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THANH TOÁN NEO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THANH TOÁN NEO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH STVG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH STVG
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Flamedia JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 3 Triệu Flamedia JSC
Tới 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ODH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ODH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm