Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP ATOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 3 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 3 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 10 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 90M - 92M Hoàng Quốc Việt, Phường Phú Mỹ, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 3 Triệu

Participate in the development of a large-scale backend system with a micro-service architecture.

Receive tasks and estimate task completion times.

Apply new technologies and techniques to optimize the product.

Ensure work progress and report to the team leader.

Với Mức Lương Đến 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Familiarity with at least one backend programming language (e.g., Python, Java, Node.js, GoLang, Solidity).

Understanding of web development concepts and technologies.

Knowledge of databases (e.g., MySQL, MongoDB, PostgreSQL) and proficiency in writing efficient SQL queries.

Basic understanding of version control systems (e.g., Git).

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Good communication and teamwork skills.

Ability to learn quickly and adapt to new technologies.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP ATOM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Allowance: 3.000.000 vnđ

Participate in designing products for international-scale projects.

Youthful, fun, and friendly working environment.

Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance according to current regulations.

24/7 health insurance coverage.

Annual team-building activities.

Enjoy other benefits as stipulated by the company.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP ATOM

