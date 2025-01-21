Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP ATOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 3 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP ATOM
Mức lương
Đến 3 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
10 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 90M
- 92M Hoàng Quốc Việt, Phường Phú Mỹ, Quận 7, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 3 Triệu
Participate in the development of a large-scale backend system with a micro-service architecture.
Receive tasks and estimate task completion times.
Apply new technologies and techniques to optimize the product.
Ensure work progress and report to the team leader.
Với Mức Lương Đến 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Familiarity with at least one backend programming language (e.g., Python, Java, Node.js, GoLang, Solidity).
Understanding of web development concepts and technologies.
Knowledge of databases (e.g., MySQL, MongoDB, PostgreSQL) and proficiency in writing efficient SQL queries.
Basic understanding of version control systems (e.g., Git).
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Good communication and teamwork skills.
Ability to learn quickly and adapt to new technologies.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP ATOM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Allowance: 3.000.000 vnđ
Participate in designing products for international-scale projects.
Youthful, fun, and friendly working environment.
Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance according to current regulations.
24/7 health insurance coverage.
Annual team-building activities.
Enjoy other benefits as stipulated by the company.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP ATOM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
