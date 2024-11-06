Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ITECH ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 55 Triệu

Mức lương 30 - 55 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: VOV Building, số 07 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 30 - 55 Triệu

Understand the requirements, analyze the functional delivery, define specifications, and design solutions.

Evaluate and communicate technical risks and ensure applications are delivered against a schedule with the highest quality.

Lead the development life cycle by serving as an SME to help identify and qualify business development opportunities.

Drive User story grooming sessions/Sprint Planning Sessions as per release timelines.

Với Mức Lương 30 - 55 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Over 3 years of experience in software development with Java.

Proficient in Java 8/11, Spring Boot, NoSQL, MongoDB Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, TDD (Test Driven Development).

Experience in backend web development using scripting languages/frameworks (Java core, Java Spring Boot, SAP).

Experience in designing & developing RESTful APIs.

Experience with microservices systems.

Experience in developing and deploying applications on private and public clouds – Azure or AWS.

Deep end-to-end architecture and technology experience, including front-end, middleware, databases, and data warehouses within banking environments.

Excellent problem-solving, debugging, and troubleshooting skills.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ITECH ASIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working with world-class talents in a world-class bank

Opportunity to participate in challenging projects with cutting-edge technology

Review salary 2 times/year

Bonuses for the 13th month of employment, Performance Bonus: 1 - 3 months of salary

Participate in engaging team building activities: Company trip, team building, town hall,

Full participation in social insurance, as well as a yearly health checkup at a reputable hospital.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ITECH ASIA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin