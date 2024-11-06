Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ITECH ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 55 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ITECH ASIA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/11/2024
Backend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ITECH ASIA

Mức lương
30 - 55 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: VOV Building, số 07 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 30 - 55 Triệu

Understand the requirements, analyze the functional delivery, define specifications, and design solutions.
Evaluate and communicate technical risks and ensure applications are delivered against a schedule with the highest quality.
Lead the development life cycle by serving as an SME to help identify and qualify business development opportunities.
Drive User story grooming sessions/Sprint Planning Sessions as per release timelines.

Với Mức Lương 30 - 55 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Over 3 years of experience in software development with Java.
Proficient in Java 8/11, Spring Boot, NoSQL, MongoDB Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, TDD (Test Driven Development).
Experience in backend web development using scripting languages/frameworks (Java core, Java Spring Boot, SAP).
Experience in designing & developing RESTful APIs.
Experience with microservices systems.
Experience in developing and deploying applications on private and public clouds – Azure or AWS.
Deep end-to-end architecture and technology experience, including front-end, middleware, databases, and data warehouses within banking environments.
Excellent problem-solving, debugging, and troubleshooting skills.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ITECH ASIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working with world-class talents in a world-class bank
Opportunity to participate in challenging projects with cutting-edge technology
Review salary 2 times/year
Bonuses for the 13th month of employment, Performance Bonus: 1 - 3 months of salary
Participate in engaging team building activities: Company trip, team building, town hall,
Full participation in social insurance, as well as a yearly health checkup at a reputable hospital.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ITECH ASIA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ITECH ASIA

CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ITECH ASIA

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: VOV Building, số 07 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, phường Bến Nghé, quận 1, TP HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

