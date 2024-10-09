Tuyển Backend Developer TMA Solutions FAST500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 4 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà TMA, Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, P. Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description:

We are looking for Backend Developer to work with our projects.

Work with other project members, responsible for the implementation & code review & testing. Consistently deliver high-quality services and meet customer requirements. Follow other assignments from Project Manager. Be able to estimate tasks. Ensure the assigned tasks to be performed on-time and with high quality.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Job Requirement:

Must have:

Strong in Java frameworks such as Spring Core, Spring Boot or NodeJS/Express Basic Understanding of the concepts of MVC (Model-ViewController) Pattern, JDBC (Java Database Connectivity) Good DB skill (SQL, NoSQL) Experienced with SqlServer, PostgreSQL, MongoDB Experienced with Restful API (Open API/Swagger) Have solid understanding of OOP principles Familiar with Design Patterns Have experiences in programming socket, WebSocket, socket.io Have experiences in payment programming Ability to write clean, readable code

Nice to have

If you have more than five years of experiences in Java/Javascript and managing team size of 5 – 10 members, you would have the opportunity to become a Sup Leader. Have experiences in client-side frameworks such as ReactJS, Angular, Flux/Redux,.. Know Microservice, Message Queue, CQRS pattern Know Docker, AWS/OCP, CI/CD,... In-depth knowledge of code versioning tools, for instance, Git

Tại TMA Solutions FAST500 TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits/ Opportunity:

Working in an international, dynamic and professional environment with many opportunities to develop career. Having opportunities of being trained oversea and working directly with oversea customer A stable and rewarding position where your long-term commitment will be highly valued. Technical & Soft skills internal training courses Many company activities (Sport and music festival, TMA Futsal league ...) are held annually. Competitive salary and bonus. Total Health Care Insurance Loan Fund Team Building Fund

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TMA Solutions FAST500 TOP CÔNG TY

