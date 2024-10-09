Tuyển Backend Developer TMA Solutions FAST500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

TMA Solutions FAST500 TOP CÔNG TY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
TMA Solutions FAST500 TOP CÔNG TY

Backend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại TMA Solutions FAST500 TOP CÔNG TY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
4 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà TMA, Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, P. Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description:
We are looking for Backend Developer to work with our projects.
Work with other project members, responsible for the implementation & code review & testing. Consistently deliver high-quality services and meet customer requirements. Follow other assignments from Project Manager. Be able to estimate tasks. Ensure the assigned tasks to be performed on-time and with high quality.
Work with other project members, responsible for the implementation & code review & testing.
Consistently deliver high-quality services and meet customer requirements.
Follow other assignments from Project Manager.
Be able to estimate tasks.
Ensure the assigned tasks to be performed on-time and with high quality.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Job Requirement:
Must have:
Strong in Java frameworks such as Spring Core, Spring Boot or NodeJS/Express Basic Understanding of the concepts of MVC (Model-ViewController) Pattern, JDBC (Java Database Connectivity) Good DB skill (SQL, NoSQL) Experienced with SqlServer, PostgreSQL, MongoDB Experienced with Restful API (Open API/Swagger) Have solid understanding of OOP principles Familiar with Design Patterns Have experiences in programming socket, WebSocket, socket.io Have experiences in payment programming Ability to write clean, readable code
Strong in Java frameworks such as Spring Core, Spring Boot or NodeJS/Express
Basic Understanding of the concepts of MVC (Model-ViewController) Pattern, JDBC (Java Database Connectivity)
Good DB skill (SQL, NoSQL)
Experienced with SqlServer, PostgreSQL, MongoDB
Experienced with Restful API (Open API/Swagger)
Have solid understanding of OOP principles
Familiar with Design Patterns
Have experiences in programming socket, WebSocket, socket.io
Have experiences in payment programming
Ability to write clean, readable code
Nice to have
If you have more than five years of experiences in Java/Javascript and managing team size of 5 – 10 members, you would have the opportunity to become a Sup Leader. Have experiences in client-side frameworks such as ReactJS, Angular, Flux/Redux,.. Know Microservice, Message Queue, CQRS pattern Know Docker, AWS/OCP, CI/CD,... In-depth knowledge of code versioning tools, for instance, Git
If you have more than five years of experiences in Java/Javascript and managing team size of 5 – 10 members, you would have the opportunity to become a Sup Leader.
Have experiences in client-side frameworks such as ReactJS, Angular, Flux/Redux,..
Know Microservice, Message Queue, CQRS pattern
Know Docker, AWS/OCP, CI/CD,...
In-depth knowledge of code versioning tools, for instance, Git

Tại TMA Solutions FAST500 TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits/ Opportunity:
Working in an international, dynamic and professional environment with many opportunities to develop career. Having opportunities of being trained oversea and working directly with oversea customer A stable and rewarding position where your long-term commitment will be highly valued. Technical & Soft skills internal training courses Many company activities (Sport and music festival, TMA Futsal league ...) are held annually. Competitive salary and bonus. Total Health Care Insurance Loan Fund Team Building Fund
Working in an international, dynamic and professional environment with many opportunities to develop career.
Having opportunities of being trained oversea and working directly with oversea customer
A stable and rewarding position where your long-term commitment will be highly valued.
Technical & Soft skills internal training courses
Many company activities (Sport and music festival, TMA Futsal league ...) are held annually.
Competitive salary and bonus.
Total Health Care Insurance
Loan Fund
Team Building Fund

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TMA Solutions FAST500 TOP CÔNG TY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

TMA Solutions FAST500 TOP CÔNG TY

TMA Solutions FAST500 TOP CÔNG TY

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 111, Đường Nguyễn Đình Chính, Quận Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

