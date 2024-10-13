Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 60 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 9, Cao ốc Hoàng Việt, 34 Hoàng Việt, Phường 4, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 60 Triệu

• Design, develop, improve, and maintain core and new software components and frameworks

• Contribute to technical designs, discussions, system architecture and implementation

• Identify and learn about new programming/development technologies, techniques, tools, and trends

• Participate in design and code reviews

• Apply industry best-practice software standards and technology

• Work closely with other developers to support frontend modules that delight our users

• Supporting QA during testing, and oversight during implementation into production

Với Mức Lương Đến 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• From 5 years of experience working in Software Development

• Strong proficiency with NodeJS, ReactJS...

• Experience with DMS (Distribution Management System) project

• Understanding the nature of asynchronous programming and its quirks and workarounds

• Understanding accessibility and security compliance

• User authentication and authorization between multiple systems, servers, and environments

• Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git

• Excellent in problem-solving and analytical skills

• Good planning skills, highly responsible, careful, initiative

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• 13th month salary, annual salary review

• Lunch allowance and parking free

• Team building, company trip, gifts (New Year, birthday, 8/3, 20/10, 1/6..)

• Insurance after 2 months of probation, PVI insurance for some of levels

• Fast-track in your career path

• Working in a friendly and professional environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin