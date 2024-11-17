Tuyển Competitive Intelligence Công ty TNHH Solum Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Solum Vina
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/12/2024
Công ty TNHH Solum Vina

Competitive Intelligence

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Competitive Intelligence Tại Công ty TNHH Solum Vina

Mức lương
20 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Unit 405, Level 4, Cobi tower 2, 2

- 4 Street 08, Tan Phu Ward, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Competitive Intelligence Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business goals, requirements, and user needs.
Analyze business processes and workflows, identifying opportunities for optimization and improvement.
Develop and document business requirements, functional specifications, and user stories.
Work with product managers to define product roadmap and prioritize features.
Translate business requirements into technical specifications for the development team.
Perform data analysis and provide actionable insights to improve business processes and platform features.
Conduct user acceptance testing (UAT) to ensure solutions meet business objectives.
Assist in creating and maintaining detailed project documentation.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.
exprience over 3 years.
Proven experience as a Business Analyst, preferably in SaaS or technology-driven projects.
Strong understanding of SaaS platforms, software development life cycle (SDLC), and agile methodologies.
Ability to gather, analyze, and document business requirements clearly and effectively.
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.
Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams.
Proficiency in business analysis tools and documentation (e.g., JIRA, Confluence, ClickUp, MS Office Suite).
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
understanding micro service architecture

Tại Công ty TNHH Solum Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

•Signed long term employment contract
•Salary will be evaluated according to ability
•Participate in welfare regimes: Social insurance
•13th month bonus and holiday according to regulations
•Promotion opportunities
•Yearly increase salary ,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Solum Vina

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Solum Vina

Công ty TNHH Solum Vina

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô B3, KCN Bá Thiện 2, xã Bá Hiến, huyện Bình Xuyên, tỉnh Vĩnh Phúc

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

