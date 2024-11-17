Tuyển Competitive Intelligence Công ty TNHH Solum Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Competitive Intelligence Tại Công ty TNHH Solum Vina
- Hồ Chí Minh: Unit 405, Level 4, Cobi tower 2, 2
- 4 Street 08, Tan Phu Ward, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Competitive Intelligence Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu
Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business goals, requirements, and user needs.
Analyze business processes and workflows, identifying opportunities for optimization and improvement.
Develop and document business requirements, functional specifications, and user stories.
Work with product managers to define product roadmap and prioritize features.
Translate business requirements into technical specifications for the development team.
Perform data analysis and provide actionable insights to improve business processes and platform features.
Conduct user acceptance testing (UAT) to ensure solutions meet business objectives.
Assist in creating and maintaining detailed project documentation.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
exprience over 3 years.
Proven experience as a Business Analyst, preferably in SaaS or technology-driven projects.
Strong understanding of SaaS platforms, software development life cycle (SDLC), and agile methodologies.
Ability to gather, analyze, and document business requirements clearly and effectively.
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.
Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams.
Proficiency in business analysis tools and documentation (e.g., JIRA, Confluence, ClickUp, MS Office Suite).
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
understanding micro service architecture
Tại Công ty TNHH Solum Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
•Salary will be evaluated according to ability
•Participate in welfare regimes: Social insurance
•13th month bonus and holiday according to regulations
•Promotion opportunities
•Yearly increase salary ,...
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Solum Vina
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
