Tuyển Business Intelligence SCS Global Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 346 - 423 USD

- Input accounting transactions of clients in accounting software (work on-site when necessarily);

- Support clients in documents filing for management and tax purpose;

- Prepare monthly & annual Financial statements;

- Calculation and preparation of monthly/quarterly/annual tax returns (Value-added tax – VAT,Personal income tax – PIT; Corporate income Tax – CIT; Foreign contractor tax – FCT;and other taxes (if required);

- Provide accounting, tax, and legal advisory;

- Prepare monthly payroll for clients, including PIT (both Vietnamese and expats), compulsory insurance;

- Support clients in documents submission to authorities (tax returns, insurance registration documents, etc.); in liaise with authorities when necessarily;

- Support clients in external independent audit (annually) and tax audit (if any);

- Assist line manager in occasional jobs (tax due diligence, transfer pricing, financial due diligence, etc.);

- Carry out other ad-hoc duties upon managers’ requirements.