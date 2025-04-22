Tuyển Business Intelligence SCS Global Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 346 - 423 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại SCS Global Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: 436 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, phường 5, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 346 - 423 USD
- Input accounting transactions of clients in accounting software (work on-site when necessarily);
- Support clients in documents filing for management and tax purpose;
- Prepare monthly & annual Financial statements;
- Calculation and preparation of monthly/quarterly/annual tax returns (Value-added tax – VAT,Personal income tax – PIT; Corporate income Tax – CIT; Foreign contractor tax – FCT;and other taxes (if required);
- Provide accounting, tax, and legal advisory;
- Prepare monthly payroll for clients, including PIT (both Vietnamese and expats), compulsory insurance;
- Support clients in documents submission to authorities (tax returns, insurance registration documents, etc.); in liaise with authorities when necessarily;
- Support clients in external independent audit (annually) and tax audit (if any);
- Assist line manager in occasional jobs (tax due diligence, transfer pricing, financial due diligence, etc.);
- Carry out other ad-hoc duties upon managers’ requirements.
Với Mức Lương 346 - 423 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- University university-graduate major in Accounting; or Auditing; or Finance for Fresher;
- At least 02-year experience in accounting and taxation for Experienced candidates;
Tại SCS Global Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SCS Global Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
