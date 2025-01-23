Tuyển Business Intelligence Atheneum Partners Shanghai Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Are you a problem solver and a fast learner? Would you enjoy working in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment? Do you want to be part of a diverse and driven team striving for excellence? If the answer is yes, then keep reading!

Who We Are:

Atheneum is a leading global insights platform servicing various clients including distinguished strategy consulting firms, renowned investment houses and well known global corporations. Our mission is to provide faster insights to empower our clients’ decision making. Through our AI capabilities we accelerate the decision-making of our clients by connecting them to the world's top professionals and industry leaders.

Atheneum is growing rapidly, with 650+ professionals in 11 offices across the US, South America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia.

Our Opportunity:

As an Associate, you will be researching, engaging, and connecting industry experts with our clients. In order to empower our clients’ business decisions, you are expected to evaluate their specific needs, identify their knowledge gaps, and find the best industry experts. The role is fast-paced and involves communication, recruiting, negotiation, and sales, along with multi-tasking across a variety of running projects.