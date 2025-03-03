Tuyển Business Intelligence MiTek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

MiTek Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/04/2025
Business Intelligence

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại MiTek Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: A5 Building, Parcel A5, E

- Office Park, Sang Tao Street, Tan Thuan EPZ, Tan Thuan Dong ward, Distric

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Summary:
MiTek is seeking a Business Intelligence Analyst who will deliver high quality and scalable data products such as reports and Power BI dashboards for Business Stakeholder consumption. In addition to partnering closely with other MiTek Data and Analytics team members, this individual will work with partners across the enterprise to document business requirements and turn them into automated data products that are intuitive, actionable, and insightful.
Technical skills aside, the single greatest asset that you can bring to the table is curiosity. We are a fast-moving organization that is looking for amazing new ways to use data. As a member of this team, you must have a natural drive to continuously learn, adapt, and improve.
Job Responsibilities & Requirements:
• Design, build, and deploy Power BI dashboards from proof-of-concept to production deployment
• Design and publish datasets using a combination of Power Query and SQL
• Aggregate and integrate datasets from multiple sources
• Tell stories using data and visual components
• Collaborate with IT, Business Stakeholders, and vendors
• Help design, develop, & monitor data pipelines from source systems (SAAS) to Azure

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại MiTek Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MiTek Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà A5, Lô số A5, khu E-Office, đường Sáng Tạo, KCX Tân Thuận, P. Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, TP.HCM

