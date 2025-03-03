Tuyển Business Intelligence MiTek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Summary:

MiTek is seeking a Business Intelligence Analyst who will deliver high quality and scalable data products such as reports and Power BI dashboards for Business Stakeholder consumption. In addition to partnering closely with other MiTek Data and Analytics team members, this individual will work with partners across the enterprise to document business requirements and turn them into automated data products that are intuitive, actionable, and insightful.

Technical skills aside, the single greatest asset that you can bring to the table is curiosity. We are a fast-moving organization that is looking for amazing new ways to use data. As a member of this team, you must have a natural drive to continuously learn, adapt, and improve.

Job Responsibilities & Requirements:

• Design, build, and deploy Power BI dashboards from proof-of-concept to production deployment

• Design and publish datasets using a combination of Power Query and SQL

• Aggregate and integrate datasets from multiple sources

• Tell stories using data and visual components

• Collaborate with IT, Business Stakeholders, and vendors

• Help design, develop, & monitor data pipelines from source systems (SAAS) to Azure