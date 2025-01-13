Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Sng Freight Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên đào tạo Tại Công Ty TNHH Sng Freight Vietnam
18 - 25 Triệu
Toàn thời gian cố định
Không yêu cầu
1 người
Không yêu cầu
Chưa cập nhật
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 399 Nguyen Kiem Street, Ward 09, Phu Nhuan District, HCMC, Viet Nam, Quận Phú Nhuận
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu
Job Overview:
We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Sales Executive specializing in Freight Forwarding. This role involves identifying potential clients, understanding their logistics needs, and providing tailored freight solutions while also handling the pricing strategies to ensure competitive and profitable services.
Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Key Responsibilities:
1.Sales and Business Development:
1.
Sales and Business Development:
- Identify and target potential clients in need of freight forwarding services.
- Develop and maintain a strong sales pipeline through market research, networking, and referrals.
- Conduct sales presentations and negotiations with potential clients.
- Build and maintain long-term relationships with clients to ensure repeat business and customer loyalty.
2.Client Relationship Management:
2.
Client Relationship Management:
- Understand clients' logistics requirements and provide customized freight solutions.
- Regularly communicate with clients to address their needs and resolve any issues. - Ensure high levels of customer satisfaction through excellent service and communication.
3.Quotations:
3.
Quotations:
- Analyze market trends and competitor strategies to develop competitive.
- Prepare accurate and timely freight quotes for clients.
4.Operations Coordination:
4.
Operations Coordination:
- Collaborate with the operations team to ensure smooth execution of freight services.
- Monitor shipment progress and proactively address any issues that arise.
- Maintain accurate records of sales activities, client interactions.
5.Reporting and Analysis:
5.
Reporting and Analysis:
- Provide feedback on market trends and client needs to support strategic planning.
Requirements:
• Bachelor’s degree in business, Logistics, Supply Chain Management, or a related field.
• Proven experience in sales position within the freight forwarding for 3 - 5 years
• Strong understanding of freight forwarding processes.
• Excellent negotiation and communication skills.
• Ability to build and maintain strong client relationships.
• Strong analytical skills and attention to detail.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Candidate must be Vietnamese
• Experience in international freight forwarding.
• Knowledge of customs regulations and documentation.
• Familiarity with different modes of transportation (air, sea, road, rail).
Tại Công Ty TNHH Sng Freight Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Compensation and Benefits:
• Good salary and commission (Target per month: 3 times salary)
• Insurance: Based on Vietnam Government Rules.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Sng Freight Vietnam
