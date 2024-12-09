Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Vẻ Đẹp Francia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

E-commerce onsite media:

· Collaborate with in-house commercial team to develop and execute onsite ads on platforms (Shopee, Lazada, Tiktokshop) in campaigns and BAU.

· Be responsible on KPIs of ROAS, key words performance and daily livestream enter-room rate.

· Be updated and adopted with new media tools, new policies related to advertising on platforms.

Social media:

· Collaborate with brand team to develop media goals that aligns with Marketing objectives.

· Collaborate with media agency to ensure appropriate media planning and implementation to deliver aligned media goals.

· Manage agency on day-to-day execution including campaign setup, URL link set up, tracker setup, monitoring & optimization to ensure quality performance.

· Be updated with new media trends. Proactively propose to brand team with applicable practices.

· Be responsible on KPIs of full funnels performance and ROAS.

· At least 2 years experiences in digital performance marketing for E-commerce.

· Proven track records in campaign performance delivery.

· Detail orientated, organized & capable of handling workload through timely response

· Strong analytical skills, data savvy and love crunching numbers.

· Eagerness to learn and grow with result-oriented mindset.

Ngành nghề: Tiếp thị trực tuyến

Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh