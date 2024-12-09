Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Vẻ Đẹp Francia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên đào tạo Tại Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Vẻ Đẹp Francia
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Tòa nhà Paragon, Nguyễn Lương Bằng, Tân Phú, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Phú
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
E-commerce onsite media:
· Collaborate with in-house commercial team to develop and execute onsite ads on platforms (Shopee, Lazada, Tiktokshop) in campaigns and BAU.
· Be responsible on KPIs of ROAS, key words performance and daily livestream enter-room rate.
· Be updated and adopted with new media tools, new policies related to advertising on platforms.
Social media:
· Collaborate with brand team to develop media goals that aligns with Marketing objectives.
· Collaborate with media agency to ensure appropriate media planning and implementation to deliver aligned media goals.
· Manage agency on day-to-day execution including campaign setup, URL link set up, tracker setup, monitoring & optimization to ensure quality performance.
· Be updated with new media trends. Proactively propose to brand team with applicable practices.
· Be responsible on KPIs of full funnels performance and ROAS.
· At least 2 years experiences in digital performance marketing for E-commerce.
· Proven track records in campaign performance delivery.
· Detail orientated, organized & capable of handling workload through timely response
· Strong analytical skills, data savvy and love crunching numbers.
· Eagerness to learn and grow with result-oriented mindset.
Ngành nghề: Tiếp thị trực tuyến
Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
