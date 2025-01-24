Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 19 - 19 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên đào tạo Tại VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC
Mức lương
19 - 19 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội:
- Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo Với Mức Lương 19 - 19 Triệu
Writing articles on major issues in Vietnam (work for a Korean Newspaper in Korea)
(Selection) Select immediately after interview, two days of job-related practical training
Với Mức Lương 19 - 19 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Vietnamese Nationality
Advanced Korean language skills (speaking, reading, writing, listening)
Ability to write articles in Korean is important
(Important) Submit a Korean resume. English or Vietnamese resumes will not be accepted.
Tại VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: 1,200,000 KRW per month (3-month training period applied, 70% of salary paid during training period)
Contract period and working hours will be discussed later
Other benefits (discussed during interview)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC
