Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 19 - 19 Triệu

VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/02/2025
VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC

Chuyên viên đào tạo

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên đào tạo Tại VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC

Mức lương
19 - 19 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo

Writing articles on major issues in Vietnam (work for a Korean Newspaper in Korea)
(Selection) Select immediately after interview, two days of job-related practical training

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Vietnamese Nationality
Advanced Korean language skills (speaking, reading, writing, listening)
Ability to write articles in Korean is important
(Important) Submit a Korean resume. English or Vietnamese resumes will not be accepted.

Quyền Lợi

Salary: 1,200,000 KRW per month (3-month training period applied, 70% of salary paid during training period)
Contract period and working hours will be discussed later
Other benefits (discussed during interview)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC

VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 20, tòa nhà Charmvit, số 117 Trần Duy Hưng - - Quận Cầu Giấy - Hà Nội.

