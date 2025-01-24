Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 19 - 19 Triệu

Mức lương 19 - 19 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo Với Mức Lương 19 - 19 Triệu

Writing articles on major issues in Vietnam (work for a Korean Newspaper in Korea)

(Selection) Select immediately after interview, two days of job-related practical training

Với Mức Lương 19 - 19 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Vietnamese Nationality

Advanced Korean language skills (speaking, reading, writing, listening)

Ability to write articles in Korean is important

(Important) Submit a Korean resume. English or Vietnamese resumes will not be accepted.

Tại VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 1,200,000 KRW per month (3-month training period applied, 70% of salary paid during training period)

Contract period and working hours will be discussed later

Other benefits (discussed during interview)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC

