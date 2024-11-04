Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH CRYSTAL ELEGANCE TEXTILES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mô tả Công việc

Understand the test methods, requirements of customers to re-train staff;

Supervise to edit the working operation of employees, how to get the most accurate and best effect, to meet the requirements of customers;

Maintain and manage records for searching, training professional skills and experience to Lab technical;

Monitor and evaluate the working ability of test staff;

Timely update on changes made by customers, quickly re-train employees to match the goals and methods required by customers;

Analyst and control the consumption material issues monthly;

Prepare the documents for the certificate audit (third party) yearly;

Ensure cleanliness in the lab 6s, prepare the 6s and document relative when customers visit to the factory.

Working address: Binh Chuan Production Area, Binh Chuan Ward, Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam

