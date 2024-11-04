Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH CRYSTAL ELEGANCE TEXTILES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên đào tạo Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CRYSTAL ELEGANCE TEXTILES VIỆT NAM
- Bình Dương:
- Binh Chuan Production Zone, Binh Chuan Ward, Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam, Thị xã Thuận An
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Mô tả Công việc
Understand the test methods, requirements of customers to re-train staff;
Supervise to edit the working operation of employees, how to get the most accurate and best effect, to meet the requirements of customers;
Maintain and manage records for searching, training professional skills and experience to Lab technical;
Monitor and evaluate the working ability of test staff;
Timely update on changes made by customers, quickly re-train employees to match the goals and methods required by customers;
Analyst and control the consumption material issues monthly;
Prepare the documents for the certificate audit (third party) yearly;
Ensure cleanliness in the lab 6s, prepare the 6s and document relative when customers visit to the factory.
Working address: Binh Chuan Production Area, Binh Chuan Ward, Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Education: University or college degree, major: Textile/ Garment/ Chemical engineering or related;
Experience: From 2 year experience in the relevant position, experience in the Textiles and/ or Garment manufacturing is preferred;
Language: Fluency in English and/ or Chinese.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CRYSTAL ELEGANCE TEXTILES VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Phụ cấp
Xe đưa đón
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Nghỉ phép năm
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CRYSTAL ELEGANCE TEXTILES VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI