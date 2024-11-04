Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH CRYSTAL ELEGANCE TEXTILES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH CRYSTAL ELEGANCE TEXTILES VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH CRYSTAL ELEGANCE TEXTILES VIỆT NAM

Chuyên viên đào tạo

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên đào tạo Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CRYSTAL ELEGANCE TEXTILES VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương:

- Binh Chuan Production Zone, Binh Chuan Ward, Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam, Thị xã Thuận An

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Mô tả Công việc
Understand the test methods, requirements of customers to re-train staff;
Supervise to edit the working operation of employees, how to get the most accurate and best effect, to meet the requirements of customers;
Maintain and manage records for searching, training professional skills and experience to Lab technical;
Monitor and evaluate the working ability of test staff;
Timely update on changes made by customers, quickly re-train employees to match the goals and methods required by customers;
Analyst and control the consumption material issues monthly;
Prepare the documents for the certificate audit (third party) yearly;
Ensure cleanliness in the lab 6s, prepare the 6s and document relative when customers visit to the factory.
Working address: Binh Chuan Production Area, Binh Chuan Ward, Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Yêu Cầu Công Việc
Education: University or college degree, major: Textile/ Garment/ Chemical engineering or related;
Experience: From 2 year experience in the relevant position, experience in the Textiles and/ or Garment manufacturing is preferred;
Language: Fluency in English and/ or Chinese.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CRYSTAL ELEGANCE TEXTILES VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Chế độ bảo hiểm
Phụ cấp
Xe đưa đón
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Nghỉ phép năm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CRYSTAL ELEGANCE TEXTILES VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH CRYSTAL ELEGANCE TEXTILES VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH CRYSTAL ELEGANCE TEXTILES VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Khu công nghiệp Bình Chuẩn, Bình Chuẩn, Thuận An, Bình Dương

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

