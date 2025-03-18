Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu

1/ Plans, coordinates, and directs quality control program designed to ensure continuous production of products consistent with established standards

2/ To be in charge of planning the development and the analysis of the statistical data and product specifications in order to determine present standards, and establish proposed quality and reliability expectancy of finished product

3/ To ensure the quality control objectives are maintained and combined with production procedures in cooperation with other managers in the plant to maximize product reliability and minimize costs

4/ To do inspection and testing activities: product stability testing raw material sampling and testing, product release testing, product in-process testing - in order to ensure continuous control over materials, facilities, and products

5/ To supervise the documentation and the review of the test results in order to meet regulatory requirements

6/ To supervise the investigation on the customers’ complaints regarding quality

7/ To attend meetings to support projects, validations, production efforts, and testing scheduling

8/ To take part in plant activities 5S, Kaizen, WCM, Lean, ISO 14001, ISO 9001, OHSAS 18001)

9/ To actively participate to the dissemination of EHS policies and regulations (from local law, Weber, SG) and ensure that all employees follow them

10/ To promote EHS within Weber and ensure that Weber is a safe environment to work in for all employees