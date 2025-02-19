Tuyển Cloud Engineer Airspeed Manufacturing Vietnam LLC làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Technical and quality evaluation of products from Suppliers, receiving, analyzing, setting technical requirements, quality standards, BOM list of products, conducting supplier evaluation process suppliers and their products, is a feedback channel on technical standards, quality between the factory and suppliers, joins with Leader and Manager on issues and risks related to testing, approval new products, participate in and comply with regulations related to new product approvals.

2. Transferring and guiding production testing (PILOT), synthesizing data in the process of making samples, writing work instructions for each product code for production transfer, updating work instructions for product codes when there are changes, giving directions for improvement and improving productivity, guiding pilot production.

3. Follow up mass production to comply with the production process, participate in coordination with related departments to solve problems related to technique, productivity, product quality, follow up to ensure compliance Follow the process in the production process, participate in solving problems related to technology and product quality.

4. Report at the request of the Head of Engineer Department.