Tuyển Cloud Engineer Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

*** Job Summary:

He/ She will be handling the new sourcing and vendor development activities for all the new and regular parts for Customer to Customer (C2C) and New Product Transfer (NPT) machines.

*** Duties/Responsibilities:

- Understanding the functional requirement of the C2C and NPT machines and function of required parts.

- Assessing and identifying the right source for the part.

- Understanding the current supply chain capacities and capabilities.

- Able to collaborate with other departments and stakeholders for their requirements and supporting with organising the materials at right time with right quality with his effective supply chain process.

- Having skill set of Estimation and Costing of a product.

- Monitors the performance of suppliers, assessing their ability to meet quality and delivery requirements; identifies and qualifies new suppliers in collaboration with other departments.