Tuyển Cloud Engineer Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited
- Long An: Lô B4 Đường số 6, KCN Hòa Bình, Nhị Thành, Thủ Thừa, Long An, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
*** Job Summary:
He/ She will be handling the new sourcing and vendor development activities for all the new and regular parts for Customer to Customer (C2C) and New Product Transfer (NPT) machines.
*** Duties/Responsibilities:
- Understanding the functional requirement of the C2C and NPT machines and function of required parts.
- Assessing and identifying the right source for the part.
- Understanding the current supply chain capacities and capabilities.
- Able to collaborate with other departments and stakeholders for their requirements and supporting with organising the materials at right time with right quality with his effective supply chain process.
- Having skill set of Estimation and Costing of a product.
- Monitors the performance of suppliers, assessing their ability to meet quality and delivery requirements; identifies and qualifies new suppliers in collaboration with other departments.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Bachelor degree in Mechanical / Mechatronics Engineering
Tại Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI