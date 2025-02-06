Tuyển Cloud Engineer Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Long An: Lô B4 Đường số 6, KCN Hòa Bình, Nhị Thành, Thủ Thừa, Long An, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

*** Job Summary:
He/ She will be handling the new sourcing and vendor development activities for all the new and regular parts for Customer to Customer (C2C) and New Product Transfer (NPT) machines.
*** Duties/Responsibilities:
- Understanding the functional requirement of the C2C and NPT machines and function of required parts.
- Assessing and identifying the right source for the part.
- Understanding the current supply chain capacities and capabilities.
- Able to collaborate with other departments and stakeholders for their requirements and supporting with organising the materials at right time with right quality with his effective supply chain process.
- Having skill set of Estimation and Costing of a product.
- Monitors the performance of suppliers, assessing their ability to meet quality and delivery requirements; identifies and qualifies new suppliers in collaboration with other departments.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

*** Education and Experience:
- Bachelor degree in Mechanical / Mechatronics Engineering

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited

Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lot B4, Street No. 6, Hoa Binh IP, Nhi Thanh Commune, Thu Thua Dist, Long An Province, Vietnam.

