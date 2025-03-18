Tuyển Cloud Engineer Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam
- Long An: Long Hau IP, Can Giuoc, Long An Province
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES WILL INCLUDE:
- Process design and improvement.
- Standard operational procedure (SOP) design and improvement.
- New product\'s (or project) process assessment and follow-up.
- Arrange and coordinate production trial for quality/process improvement.
- Raw material test and NMR follow up.
- Maintain production BOM system.
- Handling and report monthly machine status Daily control machine status.
- Planning training plan for new comer.
- Plan and update weekly consumable.
- Coordinate with GPD and Platform team on Technical issue, CCR and quality issue.
- Build up the technical team to be strong on skills.
- Identifying risks to production processes and taking steps to mitigate them.
- Join (or lead) some projects to improve or develop/validate new processes, products.
- Others Tasks as supervisor required.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam
