Tuyển Cloud Engineer Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES WILL INCLUDE:

- Process design and improvement.

- Standard operational procedure (SOP) design and improvement.

- New product\'s (or project) process assessment and follow-up.

- Arrange and coordinate production trial for quality/process improvement.

- Raw material test and NMR follow up.

- Maintain production BOM system.

- Handling and report monthly machine status Daily control machine status.

- Planning training plan for new comer.

- Plan and update weekly consumable.

- Coordinate with GPD and Platform team on Technical issue, CCR and quality issue.

- Build up the technical team to be strong on skills.

- Identifying risks to production processes and taking steps to mitigate them.

- Join (or lead) some projects to improve or develop/validate new processes, products.

- Others Tasks as supervisor required.