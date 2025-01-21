Tuyển Content Creator Đức Anh Educonnect làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Creator Tại Đức Anh Educonnect
- Hồ Chí Minh: 172 Bui Thi Xuan, Dist 1, Hochiminh city
Mô Tả Công Việc Content Creator Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Produce and post high-quality contents for company's websites, fanpages, newsletters and other marketing channels;
• Organize, modify and update existing content;
• Ensure that contents meet the company or client's needs, and follows company's in-house style guide;
• Collaborate with co-workers and come up with fresh, creative content ideas, keeping our audience in mind;
• Manage content channels including FB fanpage, website, Tiktok, email and others;
• Manage content distribution to online channels and social media platform to drive consistent, relevant traffic;
• Work with the graphic design team to ensure a user-friendly experience;
• Analyze data and analytics, and seek to increase reader engagement and retention;
• Manage a busy workload according to deadline;
• Knowledge of SEO and industry best practices;
• Other duties as assigned by management board.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Đức Anh Educonnect Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Đức Anh Educonnect
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
