Tuyển Content Creator Đức Anh Educonnect làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Đức Anh Educonnect
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Đức Anh Educonnect

Content Creator

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Creator Tại Đức Anh Educonnect

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 172 Bui Thi Xuan, Dist 1, Hochiminh city

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Creator Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Produce and post high-quality contents for company's websites, fanpages, newsletters and other marketing channels;
• Organize, modify and update existing content;
• Ensure that contents meet the company or client's needs, and follows company's in-house style guide;
• Collaborate with co-workers and come up with fresh, creative content ideas, keeping our audience in mind;
• Manage content channels including FB fanpage, website, Tiktok, email and others;
• Manage content distribution to online channels and social media platform to drive consistent, relevant traffic;
• Work with the graphic design team to ensure a user-friendly experience;
• Analyze data and analytics, and seek to increase reader engagement and retention;
• Manage a busy workload according to deadline;
• Knowledge of SEO and industry best practices;
• Other duties as assigned by management board.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Strong verbal and written communication skills;

Tại Đức Anh Educonnect Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Đức Anh Educonnect

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Đức Anh Educonnect

Đức Anh Educonnect

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hanoi: 54-56 Tue Tinh St., Hanoi, Vietnam | HCM:172 Bui Thi Xuan, Ward Pham Ngu Lao, Dist.1, Hochiminh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

