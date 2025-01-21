Tuyển Content Creator Đức Anh Educonnect làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Produce and post high-quality contents for company's websites, fanpages, newsletters and other marketing channels;

• Organize, modify and update existing content;

• Ensure that contents meet the company or client's needs, and follows company's in-house style guide;

• Collaborate with co-workers and come up with fresh, creative content ideas, keeping our audience in mind;

• Manage content channels including FB fanpage, website, Tiktok, email and others;

• Manage content distribution to online channels and social media platform to drive consistent, relevant traffic;

• Work with the graphic design team to ensure a user-friendly experience;

• Analyze data and analytics, and seek to increase reader engagement and retention;

• Manage a busy workload according to deadline;

• Knowledge of SEO and industry best practices;

• Other duties as assigned by management board.