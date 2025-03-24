Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà HL, ngõ 82, Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Automate and optimize data pipelines
Perform ETL tasks for the data warehouse, optimizing queries for those tasks
Conceptualizing and generating infrastructure that allows big data to be accessed and analyzed
Prepare and analyze raw data for manipulation by data scientists, interpret trends and patterns
Create data tools for analytics and data scientist team members
Work with cloud infrastructure (AWS) and assist the SRE (site reliability engineering) team in the deployment.
Explore new data products.
Build analytic reports.
Build the data platform infrastructure with Terraform
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience in writing and optimizing queries
Experience in message queuing, stream processing, and highly scalable ‘big data’ data stores
Experience with relational SQL and NoSQL databases
Proficiency in English
Experience with Google Cloud Platform, AWS or Azure
Experience with data visualization products (Looker Studio, Power BI)
Experience performing root cause analysis on internal and external data
Experience in data pipeline and workflow management tools
Data Engineering certifications are a bonus
Experience with Machine Learning, Deep Learning
Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
To be able to work and succeed as a data engineer, with the ability to build, maintain, and move ETL pipelines to production.
To be trained by a senior Engineer
Have a chance to join hands-on projects with US/Canada clients.
An international, professional, young but innovative and dynamic environment working closely with international experts and joining conferences and workshops on exciting new technologies.
Full benefits for employees according to the Vietnam Labor Laws: social and health insurance
Holidays based on Vietnamese labor law + paid vacations
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
