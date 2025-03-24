Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà HL, ngõ 82, Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Automate and optimize data pipelines

Perform ETL tasks for the data warehouse, optimizing queries for those tasks

Conceptualizing and generating infrastructure that allows big data to be accessed and analyzed

Prepare and analyze raw data for manipulation by data scientists, interpret trends and patterns

Create data tools for analytics and data scientist team members

Work with cloud infrastructure (AWS) and assist the SRE (site reliability engineering) team in the deployment.

Explore new data products.

Build analytic reports.

Build the data platform infrastructure with Terraform

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience in at least one programming language such as Python, R, Julia, or other similar language

Experience in writing and optimizing queries

Experience in message queuing, stream processing, and highly scalable ‘big data’ data stores

Experience with relational SQL and NoSQL databases

Proficiency in English

Experience with Google Cloud Platform, AWS or Azure

Experience with data visualization products (Looker Studio, Power BI)

Experience performing root cause analysis on internal and external data

Experience in data pipeline and workflow management tools

Data Engineering certifications are a bonus

Experience with Machine Learning, Deep Learning

Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary up to 20M

To be able to work and succeed as a data engineer, with the ability to build, maintain, and move ETL pipelines to production.

To be trained by a senior Engineer

Have a chance to join hands-on projects with US/Canada clients.

An international, professional, young but innovative and dynamic environment working closely with international experts and joining conferences and workshops on exciting new technologies.

Full benefits for employees according to the Vietnam Labor Laws: social and health insurance

Holidays based on Vietnamese labor law + paid vacations

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam

