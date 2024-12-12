Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Elyx làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Mô tả Công việc

REPORT TO: Head of Planning

JOB OVERVIEW: BTL

- Receive and analyze client brief with internal teams.

- Identify projects requirements to develop the strategies, ideas, and activity flows.

- Work in collaboration with internal teams to ensure creative idea is well-facilitated.

- Build and present consolidated proposals to clients

RESPONSIBILITY AND DUTIES:

Brainstorming:

- Identify important information from client brief.

- Research and analyze related information to develop creative ideas based on critical thinking.

- Present and brainstorm with internal team for the best creative solutions.

Proposal Development:

- Based on brainstorming ideas to facilitate details including design and execution.

- Follow to ensure designs and executions are in-line with the overall creative idea.

- Build and consolidate information from internal teams into a well-presented proposal.

- Take control of quality and timing. Strictly follow deadlines.

Presentation:

- Present and convince clients to choose your proposal.

- Clearly explain proposed ideas/solutions to satisfy clients' concerns.

- Get client feedbacks, draft-up the presentation meeting result to define next steps with internal team.