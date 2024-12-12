Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Elyx làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Elyx làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Elyx
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/01/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Elyx

Dịch vụ quảng cáo

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Dịch vụ quảng cáo Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Elyx

Mức lương
10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ quảng cáo Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Mô tả Công việc
REPORT TO: Head of Planning
JOB OVERVIEW: BTL
- Receive and analyze client brief with internal teams.
- Identify projects requirements to develop the strategies, ideas, and activity flows.
- Work in collaboration with internal teams to ensure creative idea is well-facilitated.
- Build and present consolidated proposals to clients
RESPONSIBILITY AND DUTIES:
Brainstorming:
- Identify important information from client brief.
- Research and analyze related information to develop creative ideas based on critical thinking.
- Present and brainstorm with internal team for the best creative solutions.
Proposal Development:
- Based on brainstorming ideas to facilitate details including design and execution.
- Follow to ensure designs and executions are in-line with the overall creative idea.
- Build and consolidate information from internal teams into a well-presented proposal.
- Take control of quality and timing. Strictly follow deadlines.
Presentation:
- Present and convince clients to choose your proposal.
- Clearly explain proposed ideas/solutions to satisfy clients' concerns.
- Get client feedbacks, draft-up the presentation meeting result to define next steps with internal team.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Yêu Cầu Công Việc
REQUIREMENTS:
- Enthusiasm for event/activation
- Fluency in English, both written and verbal
- Good presentation skill
- Competence in Microsoft Powerpoint/Apple Keynote/ Google Slides, or any equivalent presentation software
- Responsible and strictly follow deadlines.
- Carefulness, attention to details.
- Being ambitious, with the ability to withstand work pressure.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Elyx Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Chế độ bảo hiểm
Du Lịch
Du lịch nước ngoài
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Elyx

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Elyx

Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Elyx

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 1, số 197 Huỳnh Tấn Phát , Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

