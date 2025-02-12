Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Millenium 132 Ben Van Don, P6, Q4, TP. HCM, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Plan, execute, and manage content across social media platforms (Facebook, Facebook Groups, Twitter, etc.).

Create engaging content (posts, images, videos, stories, reels, etc.) aligned with brand guidelines.

Monitor and analyze post performance, optimizing content strategies based on data insights.

Engage with followers, handle feedback, and manage the community.

Collaborate with the Growth team to execute product/service promotional campaigns.

Stay updated on market trends and implement new social media strategies to enhance effectiveness.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1 to 2 years of experience in Social Media, Digital Marketing, or similar roles.

Strong understanding of social media platforms and content trends.

Excellent content writing skills with the ability to craft engaging and user-centric messaging.

Experience working with performance measurement tools such as Facebook Insights, Google Analytics, etc.

Proactive, responsible, and capable of working independently as well as in a team.

Fluent in English is a must.

Experience in Cryptocurrency is an advantage.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable based on qualifications and expectations.

Working hours: 09:00 - 18:00, Monday to Friday.

Flexible workspace: Flexible according to Nami's policy.

Nami's culture values diversity, listening, and openness.

At Nami, internal knowledge-sharing and research sessions are held regularly.

At Nami, we take care of lunches, drinks for health & Weekly Happy Hour.

Nami cares about the physical and mental health of its employees, so annual health check-ups are organized at medical facilities.

Employee bonding activities are regularly organized at Nami.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin