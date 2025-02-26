Tuyển Digital Marketing Global Mind Agriculture làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,200 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Global Mind Agriculture
- Hồ Chí Minh: Premier Office 11A Nguyen Van Mai, Ward 04, Tan Binh District, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,200 USD
Job Summary: Participate in organizing and promoting the development of Finance at
GMA
Main Responsibilities & Duties:
1. Analyze financial data by collecting, monitoring, and creating financial models for executive
decision making.
2. Assist with the capital budgeting and expenditure planning process.
3. Analyze current and past trends in key performance indicators including all areas of revenue,
cost of sales and expenses.
4. Perform budgeting variance and forecasting analysis for various levels of management.
5. Maintain and coordinates group completion of monthly financial review templates and
meetings.
6. Assist with Preparing financial reports with reliable conclusions that management can use
to implement more effective operational strategies.
7. Assist in annual Budget and long-term Strategy Plan processes.
8. Work closely with the accounting team to ensure accurate financial reporting.
9. Increase productivity by developing automated reporting/forecasting tools.
10. Miscellaneous reporting and analysis in support of other financial and business priorities as
needed.
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Global Mind Agriculture Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Thưởng tháng 13, Thưởng thi đua niên độ
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Global Mind Agriculture
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI