Tuyển Digital Marketing Global Mind Agriculture làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,200 USD

Job Summary: Participate in organizing and promoting the development of Finance at

GMA

Main Responsibilities & Duties:

1. Analyze financial data by collecting, monitoring, and creating financial models for executive

decision making.

2. Assist with the capital budgeting and expenditure planning process.

3. Analyze current and past trends in key performance indicators including all areas of revenue,

cost of sales and expenses.

4. Perform budgeting variance and forecasting analysis for various levels of management.

5. Maintain and coordinates group completion of monthly financial review templates and

meetings.

6. Assist with Preparing financial reports with reliable conclusions that management can use

to implement more effective operational strategies.

7. Assist in annual Budget and long-term Strategy Plan processes.

8. Work closely with the accounting team to ensure accurate financial reporting.

9. Increase productivity by developing automated reporting/forecasting tools.

10. Miscellaneous reporting and analysis in support of other financial and business priorities as

needed.