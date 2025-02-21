Tuyển Digital Marketing Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding
- Hà Nội: 6th and 7th Floor, Hudland Tower, Nguyen Huu Tho, Hoang Mai, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,000 USD
Role Purpose
The Head of Learning & Development is responsible for building a learning organization at Karofi by designing and implementing training and development initiatives to enhance workforce capability, productivity, and overall organizational effectiveness.
Key Responsibilities
A. Strategic Planning & Performance Management
• Develop the department’s strategic objectives, Balanced Scorecard (BSC), and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).
• Align training initiatives with business performance objectives, ensuring measurable impact on productivity and growth.
• Establish and manage the annual training budget to optimize resource utilization.
• Prepare and submit monthly, quarterly, and annual reports on training effectiveness and impact.
B. Talent & Capability Development
• Develop and manage a competency framework for employee capability assessment and career progression.
• Conduct annual competency evaluations to identify skills gaps and formulate action plans.
Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding
