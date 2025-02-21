Tuyển Digital Marketing Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

Role Purpose

The Head of Learning & Development is responsible for building a learning organization at Karofi by designing and implementing training and development initiatives to enhance workforce capability, productivity, and overall organizational effectiveness.

Key Responsibilities

A. Strategic Planning & Performance Management

• Develop the department’s strategic objectives, Balanced Scorecard (BSC), and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

• Align training initiatives with business performance objectives, ensuring measurable impact on productivity and growth.

• Establish and manage the annual training budget to optimize resource utilization.

• Prepare and submit monthly, quarterly, and annual reports on training effectiveness and impact.

B. Talent & Capability Development

• Develop and manage a competency framework for employee capability assessment and career progression.

• Conduct annual competency evaluations to identify skills gaps and formulate action plans.