Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Planning & Managing the Activations & Events & PG & PB

For building Brand Awareness and Drive Consumers Engagement &

Increase the off take from the Outlets.

1 Overall management, budget controlling & execution of brand activation programs & PG/PG team in all Sales channels.

Managing PG/PB in all Sales channel including training, model set-up, supervising & checking, reporting.

2 Regulate and coordinate with agencies & functional departments in the company to implement activation, sampling, and roadshow programs

3 Summarize assessments, and recommendations, and select solutions/quotes given by partners/suppliers to the company's requirements.

4 Market & project performance reporting.

5 Coordination work with Sales Department & Brand team for pushing offtake in stores by executing Promotion/Sampling/ MKT campaign.

6 Other tasks have been assigned by Line Manager