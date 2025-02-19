Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu
Planning & Managing the Activations & Events & PG & PB
For building Brand Awareness and Drive Consumers Engagement &
Increase the off take from the Outlets.
1 Overall management, budget controlling & execution of brand activation programs & PG/PG team in all Sales channels.
Managing PG/PB in all Sales channel including training, model set-up, supervising & checking, reporting.
2 Regulate and coordinate with agencies & functional departments in the company to implement activation, sampling, and roadshow programs
3 Summarize assessments, and recommendations, and select solutions/quotes given by partners/suppliers to the company's requirements.
4 Market & project performance reporting.
5 Coordination work with Sales Department & Brand team for pushing offtake in stores by executing Promotion/Sampling/ MKT campaign.
6 Other tasks have been assigned by Line Manager
Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM
