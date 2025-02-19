Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
20 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

Planning & Managing the Activations & Events & PG & PB
For building Brand Awareness and Drive Consumers Engagement &
Increase the off take from the Outlets.
1 Overall management, budget controlling & execution of brand activation programs & PG/PG team in all Sales channels.
Managing PG/PB in all Sales channel including training, model set-up, supervising & checking, reporting.
2 Regulate and coordinate with agencies & functional departments in the company to implement activation, sampling, and roadshow programs
3 Summarize assessments, and recommendations, and select solutions/quotes given by partners/suppliers to the company's requirements.
4 Market & project performance reporting.
5 Coordination work with Sales Department & Brand team for pushing offtake in stores by executing Promotion/Sampling/ MKT campaign.
6 Other tasks have been assigned by Line Manager

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 16, toà nhà Coninco, số 4 Tôn Thất Tùng, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

