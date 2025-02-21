Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 1,200 USD

Mức lương 400 - 1,200 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 400 - 1,200 USD

You are in charged of design the marketing campaign strategy for full product lifecycle.

Manage a small team/ project

Set and define strategic plans for paid media campaigns, built off the annual and product goals set by the producer

Develop global strategic frameworks that define approach to the campaign, including target audiences, channel, measurement, and spend

Use framework/workflow to brief Producer for tactical plans; review the process to ensure objectives are met

Participate in the annual budget planning process, recommending paid media spend required to achieve business goals

Collaborate with producers, game designers, engineers, and other cross-functional groups to design test ideas

Build/ training/ manage team

Với Mức Lương 400 - 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

English: Fluent

Have at least 1 years experience in gaming industry

Have at least 1 years experience in paid media agency

Strong analytical skills, including the ability to break down complex data scenarios to get insight

Ability to build positive working relationships with cross-functional teams

Comfortable working as an individual contributor within a large team environment

Must like gaming, familiar with the gaming audience and gaming culture (globally)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Offers competitive compensation (Junior: up to $500 & Senior: up to $1200)

Full-Time role

Annual Bonus, Project profit sharing

Health Insurance & Perks

Paid Holiday, Sick Time & Paid Time off

Company social events, vacation trip

Offers the chance to work/learn alongside game industry veterans who have shipped some of the industry’s high-quality console/mobile games

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM

