Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 1,200 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM
- Hà Nội: Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 400 - 1,200 USD
You are in charged of design the marketing campaign strategy for full product lifecycle.
Manage a small team/ project
Set and define strategic plans for paid media campaigns, built off the annual and product goals set by the producer
Develop global strategic frameworks that define approach to the campaign, including target audiences, channel, measurement, and spend
Use framework/workflow to brief Producer for tactical plans; review the process to ensure objectives are met
Participate in the annual budget planning process, recommending paid media spend required to achieve business goals
Collaborate with producers, game designers, engineers, and other cross-functional groups to design test ideas
Build/ training/ manage team
Với Mức Lương 400 - 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Have at least 1 years experience in gaming industry
Have at least 1 years experience in paid media agency
Strong analytical skills, including the ability to break down complex data scenarios to get insight
Ability to build positive working relationships with cross-functional teams
Comfortable working as an individual contributor within a large team environment
Must like gaming, familiar with the gaming audience and gaming culture (globally)
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Full-Time role
Annual Bonus, Project profit sharing
Health Insurance & Perks
Paid Holiday, Sick Time & Paid Time off
Company social events, vacation trip
Offers the chance to work/learn alongside game industry veterans who have shipped some of the industry’s high-quality console/mobile games
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
