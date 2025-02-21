Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 1,200 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM

Mức lương
400 - 1,200 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 400 - 1,200 USD

You are in charged of design the marketing campaign strategy for full product lifecycle.
Manage a small team/ project
Set and define strategic plans for paid media campaigns, built off the annual and product goals set by the producer
Develop global strategic frameworks that define approach to the campaign, including target audiences, channel, measurement, and spend
Use framework/workflow to brief Producer for tactical plans; review the process to ensure objectives are met
Participate in the annual budget planning process, recommending paid media spend required to achieve business goals
Collaborate with producers, game designers, engineers, and other cross-functional groups to design test ideas
Build/ training/ manage team

Với Mức Lương 400 - 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

English: Fluent
Have at least 1 years experience in gaming industry
Have at least 1 years experience in paid media agency
Strong analytical skills, including the ability to break down complex data scenarios to get insight
Ability to build positive working relationships with cross-functional teams
Comfortable working as an individual contributor within a large team environment
Must like gaming, familiar with the gaming audience and gaming culture (globally)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Offers competitive compensation (Junior: up to $500 & Senior: up to $1200)
Full-Time role
Annual Bonus, Project profit sharing
Health Insurance & Perks
Paid Holiday, Sick Time & Paid Time off
Company social events, vacation trip
Offers the chance to work/learn alongside game industry veterans who have shipped some of the industry’s high-quality console/mobile games

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM

CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM

Quy mô: 1 - 9 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Thanh Xuân, HN

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

