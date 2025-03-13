Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 1 USD

Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 1 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM

Digital Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
600 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 17/575, đường Kim Mã, quận Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD

- Create, update and revise BIM Models and drawings throughout the project life cycle;
- Create and modify BIM models and drawings based on laser scanner point clouds and other inputs;
- Create BIM deliverables for construction, documentation and fabrication;
- Ensure integrity and quality of BIM models, drawings and families;
- Coordination of modelling, deliverables and modifications with overseas colleagues;
- Assist in the development of internal standards and guidelines for work planning.
- Develop and maintain good professional relationship with partners, demonstrate good capability to grow team
- Develop team strategy, provides team and project leadership: planning, supervision, evaluation, resolution

Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Degree in Architecture/Civil Engineering, or equivalent;
- 2-3 years of experience in a similar role;
- Good knowledge of English;
- Proven experience working with BIM software such as Revit, Navisworks, Civil 3D, and others;
- Knowledge of BIM Automation tools, plug-in such as Dynamo, Revit API, Diroots and others is an advantage;

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 17 ngõ 575 Kim Mã, Ngọc Khánh, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-digital-marketing-thu-nhap-600-1-000-thang-tai-ha-noi-job344213
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 293 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 293 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH WELLNESS LIFESTYLE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH WELLNESS LIFESTYLE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ KINH DOANH ZOTA LUCKY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ KINH DOANH ZOTA LUCKY
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG CHÂU BÁCH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG CHÂU BÁCH
3 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần TechLead làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu Công ty cổ phần TechLead
3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần mcorp Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 6 Triệu Công ty cổ phần mcorp Việt Nam
4 - 6 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU & THƯƠNG MẠI THH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU & THƯƠNG MẠI THH
Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại & Xuất Nhập Khẩu Nhất Lâm - Chi Nhánh Quận 7 Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại & Xuất Nhập Khẩu Nhất Lâm - Chi Nhánh Quận 7 Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh
10 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing XGame làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu XGame
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Kỹ Thuật Và Dịch Vụ Cường Tiến làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Kỹ Thuật Và Dịch Vụ Cường Tiến
11 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HQ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 2 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HQ
2 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG VIÊN VĂN HÓA MƯỜNG HOA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG VIÊN VĂN HÓA MƯỜNG HOA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Rich Products Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Rich Products Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty Cổ phần HouseNow làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần HouseNow
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SEMPIRE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SEMPIRE VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MIDU MENAQ7 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MIDU MENAQ7
14 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ VIỆT AI GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ VIỆT AI GROUP
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing HomeX Technology JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu HomeX Technology JSC
8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ SIIN GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ SIIN GROUP
2 - 4 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Bitu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Bitu Việt Nam
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GREEN SPEED Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GREEN SPEED Pro Company
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ GGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ GGS
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
15 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GHC GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GHC GLOBAL
12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Và Truyền Thông HC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Và Truyền Thông HC
12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Akira làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Akira
8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ phần DaeYang làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ phần DaeYang
9 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GHC GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GHC GLOBAL
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ AIRPROCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ AIRPROCE
10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ KINH DOANH DƯỢC PHẨM TUỆ TĨNH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ KINH DOANH DƯỢC PHẨM TUỆ TĨNH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ANCO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ANCO
10 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm