Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 1 USD

Mức lương 600 - 1 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 17/575, đường Kim Mã, quận Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD

- Create, update and revise BIM Models and drawings throughout the project life cycle;

- Create and modify BIM models and drawings based on laser scanner point clouds and other inputs;

- Create BIM deliverables for construction, documentation and fabrication;

- Ensure integrity and quality of BIM models, drawings and families;

- Coordination of modelling, deliverables and modifications with overseas colleagues;

- Assist in the development of internal standards and guidelines for work planning.

- Develop and maintain good professional relationship with partners, demonstrate good capability to grow team

- Develop team strategy, provides team and project leadership: planning, supervision, evaluation, resolution

Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Degree in Architecture/Civil Engineering, or equivalent;

- 2-3 years of experience in a similar role;

- Good knowledge of English;

- Proven experience working with BIM software such as Revit, Navisworks, Civil 3D, and others;

- Knowledge of BIM Automation tools, plug-in such as Dynamo, Revit API, Diroots and others is an advantage;

