Tuyển Digital Marketing Enigma Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 11 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 11 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Tòa Nhà VNT, Số 19 Nguyễn Trãi, Khương Trung,Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Đến 11 Triệu

- You are responsible for bringing Enigma's products to players.

- Learn how to make a marketing strategy for full product lifecycle

- Learn how to run a paid campaign, including target audiences, channel , measurement, and spend.

Với Mức Lương Đến 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Currently enrolled in a college or university, pursuing a degree (last year), or graduated

- Love playing game and curious about game marketing, game publishing and game business.

- Strong problem solving and troubleshooting skills.

- University prefer : NEU, FTU

Tại Enigma Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Offers competitive training support up to 500$

- Exclusive training program

- Offers the chance to work and learn alongside game industry veterans who have shipped some of the industry's high quality console and mobile games.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Enigma Software

