Tuyển Digital Marketing Enigma Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 11 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Enigma Software
Mức lương
Đến 11 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội:
- Tòa Nhà VNT, Số 19 Nguyễn Trãi, Khương Trung,Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Đến 11 Triệu
- You are responsible for bringing Enigma's products to players.
- Learn how to make a marketing strategy for full product lifecycle
- Learn how to run a paid campaign, including target audiences, channel , measurement, and spend.
Với Mức Lương Đến 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Currently enrolled in a college or university, pursuing a degree (last year), or graduated
- Love playing game and curious about game marketing, game publishing and game business.
- Strong problem solving and troubleshooting skills.
- University prefer : NEU, FTU
Tại Enigma Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Offers competitive training support up to 500$
- Exclusive training program
- Offers the chance to work and learn alongside game industry veterans who have shipped some of the industry's high quality console and mobile games.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Enigma Software
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
