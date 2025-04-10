Tuyển Digital Marketing VPDD Citigroup Ltd. In Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại VPDD Citigroup Ltd. In Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
The Senior Talent Development Specialist is a vital member of the Asia Human Resources Department, tasked with spearheading talent development strategies to enhance organizational growth and individual career progression. This role involves collaborating closely with leadership to execute the Succession Planning process, craft and refine Individual Development Plans (IDPs) for both leaders and their team members. The specialist will perform thorough training needs assessments to identify skill gaps and will be instrumental in guiding high-potential employees along their career paths.
A strategic part of the role is to ensure the fair and effective execution of the Performance Appraisal Process by monitoring leadership actions and managing any related grievances. The Senior Talent Development Specialist is also responsible for adapting leadership training materials to resonate with a diverse, multi-cultural audience, as well as leading engaging learning workshops to foster an inclusive learning culture within the organization.
Execution Support for Succession Planning:
- Guides, directs, and manages the creation of Individual Development Plans (IDPs) for selected talent, ensuring these plans support company goals. Monitors and manages the advancement of these talent development plans.
