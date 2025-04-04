Tuyển Digital Marketing CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)
- Bình Dương: Binh Duong New City, Binh Duong
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Lead the Marketing & Strategy Development team of the Company and oversee all related functions under the department such as sales, marketing, strategy planning.
Marketing
• Developing brand strategies and manage marketing campaigns across online & offline platforms ensuring to reach right target audiences, meet their expectations and build the brand’s awareness/credibility.
• Taking lead in engagement and communication with vendors (consultants, media/event agencies, production house, suppliers, etc); plus colleagues across multiple departments.
• Organizing events such as project launches, openings; video/photo shoots and other joint-marketing activities.
• Setting up and maintaining of Sales Galleries, Show Units, Mock-up Units, Sales Offices, etc with high standards for smooth operations and innovative customers’ experience.
• Take lead in engagement and communication with vendors (security, cleaning, pest control, scent air, landscaping, etc); plus colleagues across multiple departments.
Strategy Development (Market Intelligence)
• Conduct market research when necessary to support the department and the company at different stages of projects.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)
