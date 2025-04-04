Tuyển Digital Marketing CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/05/2025
CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Binh Duong New City, Binh Duong

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Lead the Marketing & Strategy Development team of the Company and oversee all related functions under the department such as sales, marketing, strategy planning.
Marketing
• Developing brand strategies and manage marketing campaigns across online & offline platforms ensuring to reach right target audiences, meet their expectations and build the brand’s awareness/credibility.
• Taking lead in engagement and communication with vendors (consultants, media/event agencies, production house, suppliers, etc); plus colleagues across multiple departments.
• Organizing events such as project launches, openings; video/photo shoots and other joint-marketing activities.
• Setting up and maintaining of Sales Galleries, Show Units, Mock-up Units, Sales Offices, etc with high standards for smooth operations and innovative customers’ experience.
• Take lead in engagement and communication with vendors (security, cleaning, pest control, scent air, landscaping, etc); plus colleagues across multiple departments.
Strategy Development (Market Intelligence)
• Conduct market research when necessary to support the department and the company at different stages of projects.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 30th Floor, Tower 1, Capital Place, 29 Lieu Giai St., Ngoc Khanh Ward, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

