Tuyển Digital Marketing CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Lead the Marketing & Strategy Development team of the Company and oversee all related functions under the department such as sales, marketing, strategy planning.

Marketing

• Developing brand strategies and manage marketing campaigns across online & offline platforms ensuring to reach right target audiences, meet their expectations and build the brand’s awareness/credibility.

• Taking lead in engagement and communication with vendors (consultants, media/event agencies, production house, suppliers, etc); plus colleagues across multiple departments.

• Organizing events such as project launches, openings; video/photo shoots and other joint-marketing activities.

• Setting up and maintaining of Sales Galleries, Show Units, Mock-up Units, Sales Offices, etc with high standards for smooth operations and innovative customers’ experience.

• Take lead in engagement and communication with vendors (security, cleaning, pest control, scent air, landscaping, etc); plus colleagues across multiple departments.

Strategy Development (Market Intelligence)

• Conduct market research when necessary to support the department and the company at different stages of projects.