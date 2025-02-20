Tuyển Digital Marketing Naviworld Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Naviworld Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Hà Nội: 11th Floor, Capital Building 41 Hai Ba Trung Str., Hoan Kiem Dist., Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
The Business Development Manager is tasked with implementing sales strategies, overseeing sales operations, and collaborating with the pre-sales support team to achieve sales targets and drive revenue growth.
Tasks and Deliverables include:
• Collaborate with relevant Directors and Managers to formulate sales plans and execute necessary activities to meet the company’s sales objectives.
• Lead the preparation of Requests for Proposals (RFPs), solution demonstrations, and provide the pre-sales team with sales techniques, functional, and industry support; work with other professional teams to ensure the sales cycle is managed effectively and targets are achieved.
• Continuously identify new opportunities, build strong relationships with prospects, clients, and the Dynamics user community, and expand the company’s market presence.
• Partner with local and national marketing resources to develop effective, targeted go-to-market strategies for each product and vertical industry.
• Stay informed about market trends, monitor competitor activities, and review customer feedback to take appropriate actions.
• Collaborate in marketing activities and monitor marketing funds to ensure effective campaigns and promotional strategies.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Naviworld Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Naviworld Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI