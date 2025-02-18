Tuyển Digital Marketing SEKO LOGISTICS GLOBAL FORWARDING (VIETNAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Position Summary:

SEKO Logistics Vietnam is seeking a dynamic and results-driven professional partner to take responsible for driving freight forwarding (FFW) product’s “go-to-market” strategy and accelerating FFW business for SEKO Logistics Vietnam.

Job Description:

- To be responsible for the acquisition of new FFW customers and the expansion of the company's FFW customer portfolio for SEKO Logistics Vietnam.

- To implement sales plan/strategy/activities, including Sales pipeline management, to achieve the development plan as well as growing sales revenue & profitability for Seko VN

- To be responsible for your own customer portfolio management and ensure all of activities/ opportunities are updated into the SFDC system properly and in a timely manner.

- Building a solid relationship with our customers to maintain all existing business and to increase share of wallet as well as new developments contributing to the bottom-line growth.

- Regular market intelligent/ insights update to respective functions such as commercial team, product team to increase the ‘Selling strategy” efficiency to increase winning ratios as well as secure more market share.

- Co-ordinate with internal stakeholders to ensure that a new customer onboarding is going smoothly.