Tuyển Digital Marketing SEKO LOGISTICS GLOBAL FORWARDING (VIETNAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

SEKO LOGISTICS GLOBAL FORWARDING (VIETNAM)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại SEKO LOGISTICS GLOBAL FORWARDING (VIETNAM)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: L08

- 01 The Six8 Building, 24

- 26 Phan Dinh Giot Street, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Position Summary:
SEKO Logistics Vietnam is seeking a dynamic and results-driven professional partner to take responsible for driving freight forwarding (FFW) product’s “go-to-market” strategy and accelerating FFW business for SEKO Logistics Vietnam.
Job Description:
- To be responsible for the acquisition of new FFW customers and the expansion of the company's FFW customer portfolio for SEKO Logistics Vietnam.
- To implement sales plan/strategy/activities, including Sales pipeline management, to achieve the development plan as well as growing sales revenue & profitability for Seko VN
- To be responsible for your own customer portfolio management and ensure all of activities/ opportunities are updated into the SFDC system properly and in a timely manner.
- Building a solid relationship with our customers to maintain all existing business and to increase share of wallet as well as new developments contributing to the bottom-line growth.
- Regular market intelligent/ insights update to respective functions such as commercial team, product team to increase the ‘Selling strategy” efficiency to increase winning ratios as well as secure more market share.
- Co-ordinate with internal stakeholders to ensure that a new customer onboarding is going smoothly.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại SEKO LOGISTICS GLOBAL FORWARDING (VIETNAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SEKO LOGISTICS GLOBAL FORWARDING (VIETNAM)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

SEKO LOGISTICS GLOBAL FORWARDING (VIETNAM)

SEKO LOGISTICS GLOBAL FORWARDING (VIETNAM)

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: L08-01 The Six8 Building, 24-26 Phan Dinh Giot Street, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam

