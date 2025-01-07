Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/02/2025
Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

Mức lương
4 - 5 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 364 Cộng Hòa, Quận Tân Bình, HCM, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 4 - 5 Triệu

As a Software Engineering Intern, you will:
Join professional training program and support development/testing activities of Automotive projects for Japanese customers under the supervision of managers or senior engineers/mentors
Development of automation tools to support Automotive projects
Research technical topics in accordance to mentor's guidance

Với Mức Lương 4 - 5 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Final-year student in Electrical/Electronics Engineering or Mechatronics or Computer Science or Information Technology
Can arrange to intern from 4-5days/ week
Can provide recommendation letter from university
Good understanding of microcontroller & embedded system
Knowledge of C/C++ programming language
Self-discipline, self-motivation and strong teamwork spirit
Good English communication both in oral and written
Japanese language proficiency level N4 or higher

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working in one of the Best Places to Work in Vietnam and Top 30 of the Most Innovative Companies all over the world
Best Places to Work
Most Innovative Companies
Join in a dynamic and fast-growing global company (English-speaking environment), with opportunity to work in global projects and being a part of innovation team contributing initiative ideas to the hi-tech world
English-speaking
Monthly allowance for Intern and meal allowance
Parking allowance
1 full paid leave per month
Good benefits of company activities such as: football, badminton, yoga, Aerobic, team building...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: - Hồ Chí Minh: Etown 2 Building, 364 Cong Hoa St, Tan Binh District - Hồ Chí Minh: OfficeHaus Building, 32 Tan Thang street, Son Ky ward, Tan Phu district - Hà Nội: Capital Place, No. 29 Lieu Giai Street, Ngoc Khanh Ward, Ba Dinh District

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

