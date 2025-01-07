Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu

Mức lương 4 - 5 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 364 Cộng Hòa, Quận Tân Bình, HCM, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 4 - 5 Triệu

As a Software Engineering Intern, you will:

Join professional training program and support development/testing activities of Automotive projects for Japanese customers under the supervision of managers or senior engineers/mentors

Development of automation tools to support Automotive projects

Research technical topics in accordance to mentor's guidance

Với Mức Lương 4 - 5 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Final-year student in Electrical/Electronics Engineering or Mechatronics or Computer Science or Information Technology

Can arrange to intern from 4-5days/ week

Can provide recommendation letter from university

Good understanding of microcontroller & embedded system

Knowledge of C/C++ programming language

Self-discipline, self-motivation and strong teamwork spirit

Good English communication both in oral and written

Japanese language proficiency level N4 or higher

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working in one of the Best Places to Work in Vietnam and Top 30 of the Most Innovative Companies all over the world

Join in a dynamic and fast-growing global company (English-speaking environment), with opportunity to work in global projects and being a part of innovation team contributing initiative ideas to the hi-tech world

Monthly allowance for Intern and meal allowance

Parking allowance

1 full paid leave per month

Good benefits of company activities such as: football, badminton, yoga, Aerobic, team building...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

