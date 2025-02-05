Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH ZMP Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 5th floor, TTC Building, 253 Hoang Van Thu, ward 2, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

● Understand application requirements and workflow from mockups

● Develop client-side, server-side and infrastructure architecture.

● Ensure that non-functional requirements such as security, performance, maintainability, scalability, usability, and reliability

● Write technical documentation.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology, Engineering (Computer/Telecommunication) or equivalent

● Knowledge of Linux, SQL and Git

● Have experience in OOP design

● Good programming skills in at least one language (i.e. Python, Java, Node.js, C++, Javascript)

● Able to quickly learn new technologies, framework, development languages.

● Basic English communication skills

Tại Công ty TNHH ZMP Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Top market salary & 13th month salary

● Premium health insurance

● A human-centered product company

● Opportunities to work in Tokyo

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH ZMP Việt Nam

