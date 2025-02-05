Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH ZMP Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH ZMP Việt Nam
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 5th floor, TTC Building, 253 Hoang Van Thu, ward 2, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
● Understand application requirements and workflow from mockups
● Develop client-side, server-side and infrastructure architecture.
● Ensure that non-functional requirements such as security, performance, maintainability, scalability, usability, and reliability
● Write technical documentation.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
● Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology, Engineering (Computer/Telecommunication) or equivalent
● Knowledge of Linux, SQL and Git
● Have experience in OOP design
● Good programming skills in at least one language (i.e. Python, Java, Node.js, C++, Javascript)
● Able to quickly learn new technologies, framework, development languages.
● Basic English communication skills
Tại Công ty TNHH ZMP Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
● Top market salary & 13th month salary
● Premium health insurance
● A human-centered product company
● Opportunities to work in Tokyo
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH ZMP Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
