Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for candidates with experience in the area of Software Development.

Requirement development: ensure the requirement of system/project is enough clear and they are transferred to all members of team/project via Scrum planning or meetings

Collaborate with designers and back-end developers to implement design concepts, implement new features, improvements and fixes needed to handle our current and future scale.

Optimize Performance: Ensure web applications are optimized for speed and efficiency across various devices and browsers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering.

Minimum 3 years of relevant front-end development experience.

Proficiency in HTML, CSS, and TypeScript.

In-depth knowledge of web accessibility standards.

Familiarity with Front-end libraries, like React.

Strong problem-solving and debugging skills.

Good English reading and writing skills.

Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th Salary + Performance Bonus.

Pass Probation Bonus.

Premium healthcare insurance benefits (PVI Insurance package) and family medical benefit (based on the level of experience).

Provide the famous e-learning platform-Udemy, to encourage continuous learning to adapt to the T-shape model.

Flexible working time: only 8 hours required as continual working-time at the office.

Annual leave up to 17 days: 12 days paid leave + 5 days’ sick leave.

Professional and Personal Development Training Programs.

4 Stars standard company trip in summer and a big annual Year-End-Party.

Coffee and snacks provided.

Holiday celebrations and parties for team members and family.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên

