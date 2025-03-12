Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH Politetech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 30 Triệu

Mức lương Từ 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Frontend Development & GI Business Support:

Providing technical support for the company’s operations, business teams and admin team.

Participating in product development and feature bug fixing for GI customers

Education level: Bachelor degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Computer Engineering or equivalent

Have experience of using PHP frameworks: Symfony, Laravel or Cake

Solid knowledge of JavaScript or Typescript and CSS

Capable of querying data from multiple tables in a MySQL database, with a strong understanding of MySQL commands.

Experience using Git

Experienced in integrating JavaScript Tags (e.g., Google Adsense Tag, Google Tag Manager, Facebook, Meta Pixel Tag, etc.) on the Web

Basic English (ability to read and chat in English) Nive to have:

Experienced in managing websites using CMS platforms (WordPress, Drupal, etc.)

Experience using Linux server (Ubuntu, Debian), Nginx web server

Be able to do basic IT Help Desk tasks: Installing software, networks, handling PC malfunctions,…

Can work independently and team work

Ability to learn and understand new and emerging technologies

Good communication skills, problem-solving skills

High responsibility and hard-working

Laptop Mac pro provided S

ocial, public health and unemployment insurance as defined in the Labor Code

PTI insurance for staff and 1 family member

12 days’ annual leave and 1 birthday leave

Salary review: twice per financial year

Half-year bonus: up to 100% of monthly gross salary

Most valuable person/team awards per half-year

Annual company trip, annual health check

Club allowance for joining the company’s club activities

