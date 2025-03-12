Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH Politetech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 30 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Politetech
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/04/2025
Frontend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại Công ty TNHH Politetech

Mức lương
Từ 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Từ 30 Triệu

Frontend Development & GI Business Support:
Providing technical support for the company’s operations, business teams and admin team.
Participating in product development and feature bug fixing for GI customers

Với Mức Lương Từ 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education level: Bachelor degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Computer Engineering or equivalent
Have experience of using PHP frameworks: Symfony, Laravel or Cake
Solid knowledge of JavaScript or Typescript and CSS
Capable of querying data from multiple tables in a MySQL database, with a strong understanding of MySQL commands.
Experience using Git
Experienced in integrating JavaScript Tags (e.g., Google Adsense Tag, Google Tag Manager, Facebook, Meta Pixel Tag, etc.) on the Web
Basic English (ability to read and chat in English) Nive to have:
Experienced in managing websites using CMS platforms (WordPress, Drupal, etc.)
Experience using Linux server (Ubuntu, Debian), Nginx web server
Be able to do basic IT Help Desk tasks: Installing software, networks, handling PC malfunctions,…
Can work independently and team work
Ability to learn and understand new and emerging technologies
Good communication skills, problem-solving skills
Nive to have:
High responsibility and hard-working

Tại Công ty TNHH Politetech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Laptop Mac pro provided S
ocial, public health and unemployment insurance as defined in the Labor Code
PTI insurance for staff and 1 family member
12 days’ annual leave and 1 birthday leave
Salary review: twice per financial year
Half-year bonus: up to 100% of monthly gross salary
Most valuable person/team awards per half-year
Annual company trip, annual health check
Club allowance for joining the company’s club activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Politetech

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Politetech

Công ty TNHH Politetech

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 78 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

