Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 197 Đại La, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop, maintain, and enhance responsive web applications using React.

Optimize UI performance to ensure smooth user experiences.

Collaborate with backend developers, designers, and product teams to implement features.

Utilize AI-assisted coding tools to improve development efficiency and code quality.

Write clean, maintainable, and scalable code following best practices.

Debug and troubleshoot issues to ensure application stability.

Stay up to date with industry trends and emerging technologies.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3 to 5 years of experience in frontend development.

Proficient in React, JavaScript, TypeScript, HTML, and CSS.

Experience with state management libraries (e.g., Redux, React Context..).

Familiarity with AI-assisted coding tools (e.g., GitHub Copilot, Cursor, ChatGPT, etc.).

Understanding of responsive design and cross-browser compatibility.

Experience with version control systems like Git.

Knowledge of frontend build tools and bundlers (e.g., Webpack, Bun, Vite, Babel).

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Experience with frontend testing frameworks (e.g., Jest, React Testing Library, Cypress).

Familiarity with modern CI/CD pipelines and DevOps practices.

Exposure to backend technologies (e.g., Node.js, GraphQL, REST APIs).

Experience with UI frameworks like Ant Design, Material-UI, Tailwind CSS)

Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Up to 50,000,000 VND

13th-month salary bonus + attractive performance bonus

Annual salary review

Annual leave: 14 days

Bao Viet Accident and Healthcare Insurance

Periodic health examination

Catered Team Events and Outings

Training opportunities and professional development

Hybrid working options (at least 4 days/week at the office)

40 working hours per week (Monday to Friday, 9:00 AM to 6:30 PM)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT

