Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/04/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT

Frontend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 197 Đại La, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer

Develop, maintain, and enhance responsive web applications using React.
React.
Optimize UI performance to ensure smooth user experiences.
Collaborate with backend developers, designers, and product teams to implement features.
Utilize AI-assisted coding tools to improve development efficiency and code quality.
AI-assisted coding tools
Write clean, maintainable, and scalable code following best practices.
Debug and troubleshoot issues to ensure application stability.
Stay up to date with industry trends and emerging technologies.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

3 to 5 years of experience in frontend development.
3 to 5 years of experience
Proficient in React, JavaScript, TypeScript, HTML, and CSS.
React, JavaScript, TypeScript, HTML, and CSS.
Experience with state management libraries (e.g., Redux, React Context..).
Familiarity with AI-assisted coding tools (e.g., GitHub Copilot, Cursor, ChatGPT, etc.).
AI-assisted coding tools
Understanding of responsive design and cross-browser compatibility.
Experience with version control systems like Git.
Git
Knowledge of frontend build tools and bundlers (e.g., Webpack, Bun, Vite, Babel).
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Experience with frontend testing frameworks (e.g., Jest, React Testing Library, Cypress).
Familiarity with modern CI/CD pipelines and DevOps practices.
Exposure to backend technologies (e.g., Node.js, GraphQL, REST APIs).
Experience with UI frameworks like Ant Design, Material-UI, Tailwind CSS)
Ant Design, Material-UI, Tailwind CSS)
Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies
Agile/Scrum

Quyền Lợi

Salary: Up to 50,000,000 VND
13th-month salary bonus + attractive performance bonus
Annual salary review
Annual leave: 14 days
Bao Viet Accident and Healthcare Insurance
Periodic health examination
Catered Team Events and Outings
Training opportunities and professional development
Hybrid working options (at least 4 days/week at the office)
40 working hours per week (Monday to Friday, 9:00 AM to 6:30 PM)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Đại La, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

