Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT
- Hà Nội: 197 Đại La, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng
Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Develop, maintain, and enhance responsive web applications using React.
Optimize UI performance to ensure smooth user experiences.
Collaborate with backend developers, designers, and product teams to implement features.
Utilize AI-assisted coding tools to improve development efficiency and code quality.
Write clean, maintainable, and scalable code following best practices.
Debug and troubleshoot issues to ensure application stability.
Stay up to date with industry trends and emerging technologies.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
3 to 5 years of experience
Proficient in React, JavaScript, TypeScript, HTML, and CSS.
Experience with state management libraries (e.g., Redux, React Context..).
Familiarity with AI-assisted coding tools (e.g., GitHub Copilot, Cursor, ChatGPT, etc.).
Understanding of responsive design and cross-browser compatibility.
Experience with version control systems like Git.
Knowledge of frontend build tools and bundlers (e.g., Webpack, Bun, Vite, Babel).
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Experience with frontend testing frameworks (e.g., Jest, React Testing Library, Cypress).
Familiarity with modern CI/CD pipelines and DevOps practices.
Exposure to backend technologies (e.g., Node.js, GraphQL, REST APIs).
Experience with UI frameworks like Ant Design, Material-UI, Tailwind CSS)
Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th-month salary bonus + attractive performance bonus
Annual salary review
Annual leave: 14 days
Bao Viet Accident and Healthcare Insurance
Periodic health examination
Catered Team Events and Outings
Training opportunities and professional development
Hybrid working options (at least 4 days/week at the office)
40 working hours per week (Monday to Friday, 9:00 AM to 6:30 PM)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
