Tuyển Frontend Developer Icetea Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu

Focus on developing user-interface components and implementing them following well-known React.JS

Update, build new features and customize products

Requirements understanding, project analysis and coding

At least 2 years of experience using React.js/NextJS and related libraries such as NextJS, Redux, Vuex...

Proficient in JavaScript, have good knowledge of HTML/CSS, AJAX and libraries involve

Experience in responsive web design and UI/UX optimization

Experience working with Restful API /GraphQL

Experience in using version management tools like Git

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Experience in using: web.js ethers.js is a plus

Read and understand English documents

Competitive salary range (upto 15M)

Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law

12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State.

13th month salary

Attractive bonus policy (annual performance and salary review, project bonus, holiday and birthday bonus....)

Latest equipment and devices

Periodic health check and premium insurance package

Learning and Development space for training courses and self-learning

Recreation space, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties

