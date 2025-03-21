Tuyển Frontend Developer Icetea Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu

Icetea Labs
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/04/2025
Frontend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại Icetea Labs

Mức lương
9 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 17, tòa HUD, 37 Lê Văn Lương, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương 9 - 15 Triệu

Focus on developing user-interface components and implementing them following well-known React.JS
Update, build new features and customize products
Requirements understanding, project analysis and coding

Với Mức Lương 9 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years of experience using React.js/NextJS and related libraries such as NextJS, Redux, Vuex...
Proficient in JavaScript, have good knowledge of HTML/CSS, AJAX and libraries involve
Experience in responsive web design and UI/UX optimization
Experience working with Restful API /GraphQL
Experience in using version management tools like Git
Analytical and problem-solving skills
Experience in using: web.js ethers.js is a plus
Read and understand English documents

Tại Icetea Labs Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary range (upto 15M)
Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law
12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State.
13th month salary
Attractive bonus policy (annual performance and salary review, project bonus, holiday and birthday bonus....)
Latest equipment and devices
Periodic health check and premium insurance package
Learning and Development space for training courses and self-learning
Recreation space, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Icetea Labs

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

