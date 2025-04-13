Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu

Mức lương 2 - 4 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 63 Xô Viết Nghệ Tĩnh, Hải Châu, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu

We are looking for an intern web developer to join our team with React.js experience.

Working with Product Owners to convert business requirements into technical designs.

Working and pairing programming with other developers to build applications with ReactJS.

Learning new languages and frameworks to improve yourself and stay current in an ever-changing environment.

Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience with ReactJS.

Experience in design patterns.

Experience in MySQL/MongoDB or Redis administration.

Good English communication (writing, reading, speaking, and listening) is a plus.

Knowledge of cryptography and blockchain is a plus.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Build World class product(s): We love to solve complex problems and learn new things.

Collaborating directly on projects alongside international partners provides valuable opportunities to engage and enhance skills through interactions with esteemed professionals in the region.

Learning culture: At Var Meta, we believe that people are key to the success of a company so we invest in training whether it is communication skills, technical skills.

Enjoy competitive salary, bonus according to work performance

Assistance with operational tools and equipment.

Participate in social insurance after becoming an official employee

Flexible working hours, freestyle attire.

Working in a young, super talented, and supportive team environment

Happy Hour, Football club, English club, and many exciting activities

Company trip/ team building/ Year End Party

Free coffee, snacks, and drinks

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

