Tuyển Giám sát sản xuất Marico South East Asia Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Planning activities of the month, week, daily including: production plans, resources to implement the plan and the implementation to meet target

- Control and manage all raw materials for the production process

- Responsible for product quality, quantity of products to meet requirements

- Control and ensure that subordinate employees strictly follow production processes

- Control and manage all machinery and equipment for the production process

- Follow KPIs in production and report to production Manager, suggest improvements to improve operational efficiency

- Receive and deploy production of new products (if any), make proposals to optimize production control processes.

- Participate in professional training courses to improve knowledge and conduct training for employees

- Assessment of risks and dangerous factors in the production area, ensuring safety during production

- Control and document system management for the production process

- Control the implementation of GMP & SHE standards (security, waste water treatment, pest control…)

- Work with government (Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Phu Quoc Fish sauce Associate)

- Implementation of other projects as assigned by superiors

- Graduated from colleges, universities specialized in engineering such as production management, industrial electrical, Food technology, automatic technology, mechanical engineering ... relevant major.

- Have at least 2 years of experience in production management, maintenance of equipment and machines in the factory

- Proficient in Microsoft Office, SAP system

- Strong communication, can use English in communication

- Skills to work independently and work in groups

- Good at problem solving skill

- Leadership skill and oriented the team

- Good at conflict solving skill

- Integrity, honestly

- Dynamic, Friendly

Ngành nghề: Cơ khí / Ô tô / Tự động hóa, Công nghệ thực phẩm / Dinh dưỡng, Sản xuất / Vận hành sản xuất

Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm

Cấp bậc: Trưởng nhóm / Giám sát

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh