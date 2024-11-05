Tuyển Giám sát sản xuất Marico South East Asia Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Giám sát sản xuất Marico South East Asia Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Marico South East Asia Corporation
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/12/2024
Marico South East Asia Corporation

Giám sát sản xuất

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám sát sản xuất Tại Marico South East Asia Corporation

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám sát sản xuất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Planning activities of the month, week, daily including: production plans, resources to implement the plan and the implementation to meet target
- Control and manage all raw materials for the production process
- Responsible for product quality, quantity of products to meet requirements
- Control and ensure that subordinate employees strictly follow production processes
- Control and manage all machinery and equipment for the production process
- Follow KPIs in production and report to production Manager, suggest improvements to improve operational efficiency
- Receive and deploy production of new products (if any), make proposals to optimize production control processes.
- Participate in professional training courses to improve knowledge and conduct training for employees
- Assessment of risks and dangerous factors in the production area, ensuring safety during production
- Control and document system management for the production process
- Control the implementation of GMP & SHE standards (security, waste water treatment, pest control…)
- Work with government (Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Phu Quoc Fish sauce Associate)
- Implementation of other projects as assigned by superiors
- Graduated from colleges, universities specialized in engineering such as production management, industrial electrical, Food technology, automatic technology, mechanical engineering ... relevant major.
- Have at least 2 years of experience in production management, maintenance of equipment and machines in the factory
- Proficient in Microsoft Office, SAP system
- Strong communication, can use English in communication
- Skills to work independently and work in groups
- Good at problem solving skill
- Leadership skill and oriented the team
- Good at conflict solving skill
- Integrity, honestly
- Dynamic, Friendly
Ngành nghề: Cơ khí / Ô tô / Tự động hóa, Công nghệ thực phẩm / Dinh dưỡng, Sản xuất / Vận hành sản xuất
Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm
Cấp bậc: Trưởng nhóm / Giám sát
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Marico South East Asia Corporation

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Marico South East Asia Corporation

Marico South East Asia Corporation

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Gò Vấp, Hồ Chí Minh

