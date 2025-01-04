Tuyển Giám sát sản xuất Công Ty TNHH Somec làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Somec
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Somec

Giám sát sản xuất

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 4th Floor, 22 An Phu street, An Phu ward, Thu Duc city, HCMC, Quận Thủ Đức

We are looking for an experienced Supervisor of Rooftop Solar to to manage RTS project at site. Responsible for setting specific objectives to cordinate between client and sub-contractor at site.
Responsibilities
• Surveying the actual site, calculation install capacity of RTS based on EVN bill from factory.
Making drawing and BOQ
• Discussing with sub-contractor and choose the best solution for designing the system
• Supervising the sub-contractors, labor team to do projects
• Checking installation such as installing the system according to design and drawing
• Inspection materials as specification and BOQ
• Ensuring implementation and compliance with technical requirements each project
• Monitoring and auditing the performance strictrictly the compliance to the agreements/ EPC contract
• Coordinating between investor(owner) and sub-contractor to solve any problems at site and managing the construction period in best quality
• Giving solution to install the system to be stable and safety for a long term maintenance

• Over 3 years of successful track records in supervisor, execution and commissioning of solar projects
• Experience with MS Office; Autocad; sketchup; PVsyst; basic calculation etc.
• Experience with construction procedure, QA/QC, HSE
• Good experience on TCVN/ IEC standard
• Understanding of local licenses, regulations and feasibility study requirements
• Working at heights experience and associated risk management
• Fluent in English

• Rewards: according to the business performance of company
• Annual leave, social/health/unemployment insurance
• Others flowing up company welfare regulations
Contact:
Address: 4th Floor, 22 An Phu street, An Phu ward, Thu Duc city, HCMC
Working time: From Monday to Saturday (half day)
NOTE:
- Accepting English CV only with candidate picture.
- Salary will be suggested in interviewing.
- English interview required

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lầu 3, B10, Block 3, Tòa nhà Phú Mã Dương, 79/3 Hoàng Văn Thái, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

