Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Bán thời gian Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 1039 Hồng Bàng, Phường 12, Quận 6, Huyện Hóc Môn

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Follow the lesson plans and materials provided to VNTs.

- To adapt prescribed lesson plans when necessary based on the learners’ needs.

- To deliver dynamic and communicative lessons that are effective and engaging to the students.

- To prepare lesson plans and materials for occasional lessons, such as projects, Cambridge, or other extenuating lessons outside of the standard coursebook and curriculum.

- Undertake essential administrative tasks, such as keeping up-to-date records of work, classroom registers, lesson plans, assessments, etc. as directed by the Centre Manager, Academic Manager, or Senior Teacher in accordance with the requirements.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s degree

- 6.5 IELTS level (or equivalent; mock test at the centre will be provided for candidates)

- TEFL/TESOL preferred

- Able to work by shifts (weekday nights, weekends)

Please make sure to write your CV in English. Please note that only successful candidates will be contacted due high volumes of applications.

Tại Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Hourly salary based on experience and qualifications

- Professional training is provided by the Teaching and Learning Management Team

- On-going development opportunities

- Working in a cross-cultural, dynamic and professional environment

- Expanding network and refreshing energy with ILA social events

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin