Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu

Mức lương 6 - 10 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 59 Street 28, An Phu An Khanh Urban Area, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 6 - 10 Triệu

Support E-commerce activities: Assist in managing and optimizing eCommerce platforms, ensuring product listing, content and promotions are up to date and aligned with Marketing strategies.

Create engaging visual content for digital platforms including social media (Tiktok, Facebook,..), email marketing and the website

Support in planning and implementing strategies to drive website traffic, customer engagement and sales.

Help manage the content calendar, ensuring timely and consistent messaging across channels.

Support administrative tasks and help maintain marketing assets, including design, analytics report and content repositories.

Với Mức Lương 6 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's Degree in Marketing, Communications or a related field.

Strong proficiency in English both written and spoken

Experience or strong interest in digital marketing and eCommerce

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 6 to 10 million VND/month, depending on qualifications and experience

Social insurance, 13th month salary, holiday bonuses and other benefits as per company policies.

Working time

Monday to Friday: 9AM -6PM

Saturday: 9AM- 1 PM

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM

