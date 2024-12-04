Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu

Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/01/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM

Hành chính tổng hợp

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính tổng hợp Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM

Mức lương
6 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 59 Street 28, An Phu An Khanh Urban Area, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 6 - 10 Triệu

Support E-commerce activities: Assist in managing and optimizing eCommerce platforms, ensuring product listing, content and promotions are up to date and aligned with Marketing strategies.
Create engaging visual content for digital platforms including social media (Tiktok, Facebook,..), email marketing and the website
Support in planning and implementing strategies to drive website traffic, customer engagement and sales.
Help manage the content calendar, ensuring timely and consistent messaging across channels.
Support administrative tasks and help maintain marketing assets, including design, analytics report and content repositories.

Với Mức Lương 6 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's Degree in Marketing, Communications or a related field.
Strong proficiency in English both written and spoken
Experience or strong interest in digital marketing and eCommerce

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 6 to 10 million VND/month, depending on qualifications and experience
Social insurance, 13th month salary, holiday bonuses and other benefits as per company policies.
Working time
Monday to Friday: 9AM -6PM
Saturday: 9AM- 1 PM

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM

Quy mô: 1 - 9 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 59 Street 28, An Phu An Khanh Urban Area, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

