Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính tổng hợp Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 59 Street 28, An Phu An Khanh Urban Area, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 6 - 10 Triệu
Support E-commerce activities: Assist in managing and optimizing eCommerce platforms, ensuring product listing, content and promotions are up to date and aligned with Marketing strategies.
Create engaging visual content for digital platforms including social media (Tiktok, Facebook,..), email marketing and the website
Support in planning and implementing strategies to drive website traffic, customer engagement and sales.
Help manage the content calendar, ensuring timely and consistent messaging across channels.
Support administrative tasks and help maintain marketing assets, including design, analytics report and content repositories.
Với Mức Lương 6 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Strong proficiency in English both written and spoken
Experience or strong interest in digital marketing and eCommerce
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Social insurance, 13th month salary, holiday bonuses and other benefits as per company policies.
Working time
Monday to Friday: 9AM -6PM
Saturday: 9AM- 1 PM
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI